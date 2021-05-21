Coalition wants stable health insurance premiums | Free press

The fight against the corona pandemic and its consequences is costly. The premiums of the statutory health insurance funds are still not allowed to increase. The state is injecting billions more.

Berlin (dpa) – The members of the statutory health insurance companies in Germany must be protected from rising premiums despite the billions in costs of the corona pandemic.

The German Press Office has learned from coalition circles in Berlin that the intention is to increase the tax subsidy if necessary so that the average additional contribution does not exceed the current level of 1.3 percent. As the “Handelsblatt” reported, a formulation support from the government for the Bundestag coalition members foresees that a “different federal subsidy” must take effect.

The health insurers themselves determine the specific amount of the additional premium for their members; they may deviate from the mean. On average, the surcharge on the general rate had already increased by 0.2 percentage point this year due to the increased costs of the Corona crisis. The total premium includes the general rate of 14.6 percent and the additional premium specific to the health insurance fund.

It was already intended that health insurance would initially receive an additional subsidy of seven billion euros before 2022 and that the multi-billion injection for health insurers could be increased or decreased as needed. The intention is for the Ministry of Finance and Health to determine this with the consent of the Bundestag.

The central association of statutory health insurance had pushed for a significantly larger financial injection from the federal government by 2022. A gap of 18 billion euros is foreseen. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had proposed increasing the subsidy by EUR 12.5 billion by 2022 to a total of EUR 27 billion. For the current year, the federal government is already giving 5 billion euros extra on top of the regular 14.5 billion euros.

The regulation of the financial injection is decided by law with the planned law for the further development of health care (GVWG). This law was originally supposed to be passed this Friday. But a decision must also be made together with the GVWG about the planned connection of wages for the elderly to rates, it was said in coalition circles. However, there has not yet been a breakthrough in the negotiations between the Ministries of Health and Labor and between the Union and the SPD.

