Coalition continues to look for a solution in the broadcasting dispute | Free press

Magdeburg (dpa / sa) – Time is running out in the dispute in Magdeburg over the license fee for radio, but an agreement is no longer in sight.

After a series of crisis and summit meetings, the black-red-green government is still looking for a common line in the handling of the radio license fee for the public broadcasters.

The current status should also be a topic at today’s cabinet meeting, as a government spokesman announced. Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) is expected to speak afterwards (probably from 2 p.m.). The Green Group also meets in the early afternoon (1.30 pm). The coalition partners CDU and SPD had discussed the situation on Monday.

Representatives from the tripartite alliance discussed several options for a two-hour joint approach on Monday, but failed to make a breakthrough. They announced further talks and resolution until Wednesday’s media committee meeting, but wanted to skip the coalition summit that was actually scheduled for Tuesday. On Wednesday, the media committee must decide which voting behavior it recommends to the state parliament.

How the three government partners want to agree on a common line and how far they have come in the search for a compromise, CDU group leader Siegfried Borgwardt and his counterparts Katja Pähle (SPD) and Cornelia Lüddemann (Greens) were not willing to say on Monday evening.

At the moment, everything looks like an increase in the radio license fee in Germany on January 1, 2021 will fail due to resistance from Saxony-Anhalt. The CDU does not want to agree to the planned increase from 86 cents to 18.36 euros and, thanks to the negative attitude of the AfD opposition, can theoretically enforce it against the will of its coalition partners. The two CDU coalition partners have announced that in this case they see no future for the Kenyan alliance, which has been ruling since 2016. Prime Minister Haseloff also wants to prevent his CDU along with the AfD from saying no.

Most recently, the CDU made several proposals ranging from the coalition’s abstention to repealing the state treaty before the final vote in mid-December to renegotiating the contribution amount due to the corona pandemic. What all variants have in common is that they amount to a de facto blockade of the premium contribution. Because for the state treaty to take effect, all state parliaments must give the green light by the end of the year.

Saxony-Anhalt is considered the only state parliament that could block the increase. Several prime ministers have already refused renegotiation and asked for approval from the Magdeburg state parliament. So far, the SPD and Greens want the CDU to back the project and instead initiate further structural reforms at broadcasters.