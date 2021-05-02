Coalition calls for better pay for healthcare providers | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – In the fight for better wages for nurses before the federal elections, coalition partners SPD and Union will compete against each other.

SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz announced on Sunday a joint initiative with Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD), “that will make collective agreements in aged care a reality”. Heil said the “Bild am Sonntag” proposed a “care rate loyalty law” to be passed in the summer. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said a draft reform had long been available. In contrast to Salvation Plan, the interests of people in need of care would also be taken into account.

Better pay for the urgently needed nursing staff is a stated goal of the grand coalition. In elderly care with approximately 1.2 million employees, barely half the wages are agreed, according to the Ministry of Labor. An attempt at a collective labor agreement, which Heil wanted to make binding for the entire industry, failed at the beginning of this year.

“The Minister of Health has not yet presented a concrete solution, but time is of the essence,” said Heil. In a letter to Spahn he now proposes a new arrangement. “Care facility operators only get money from long-term care insurance if they pay their employees a collective wage,” Heil explains in the “Bild am Sonntag”. Finance Minister Scholz said, “If you don’t, you can’t be accountable. That must be the rule that we want to enforce very precisely. ‘

Spahn stressed, “We all want to pay better healthcare providers. But that should not be at the expense of the weakest in our society. So anyone who wants to pay for collective bargaining must also pay the personal contributions of people in need of care, he said, in view of his own concept. “The Minister of Finance must finally do something about that.”

In the fall, Spahn initially presented the main points for a nursing reform. There is now a ‘working draft’ from the ministry from mid-March. According to this, from 2022 there will only be supply contracts with healthcare institutions that pay according to a collective labor agreement or similar. To relieve people in need of care, they need to be given supplements. The personal share for pure care could drop by 25 percent in the second year at home, by 50 percent in the third year and by 75 percent from the fourth year.

The self-paying shares have been rising for years and are now at the national average at 2068 euros per month, according to data from the Association of Replacement Funds as of 1 January. There are major regional differences. On the one hand, this includes the personal contribution for pure care and support. Because, unlike health insurance, long-term care insurance only bears part of the costs. For home residents, however, there are also costs for housing, meals and investments in the facilities.

The German Patient Protection Foundation was skeptical about rescue plans that would fail in practice. Many service providers have already lost extra money because they did not want to be viewed in their cards.