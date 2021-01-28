Coal Power Generation Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecast, 2020-2026

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Overview

Coal-fired power generation is comprised of a thermal power plant that helps in burning coal for power generation. Fluidized bed combustion, gasification, coal cyclone furnace, and pulverized coal firing are a few of the technologies utilized for power generation. Coal has proven to be one of the most prominently used sources of generating power in power generation stations or plants.

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Growth Factors

The commercialization of innovative coal-based power generation technologies alongside the increasing number of opportunities cropping up for collaborative production of electricity has been pushing the growth of the global coal power generation market size. The utilization of efficient coal-fired power generation technologies including coal gasification, pulverized coal firing, and cyclone furnace has been promoting the adoption of coal for power generation.

Approximately, half of the worldwide demand for electricity is met through coal power generation. This is primarily because coal is abundantly available at low costs when compared with other power generation methods. The widespread penetration of urbanization and industrialization especially across the developing economies such as the Asia Pacific has been generating massive demand for electricity across both, residential as well as commercial sectors. This growing rate of urbanization directly contributes toward activities across industries such as automotive and construction thus boosting the global coal power generation market outlook.

The surging requirement for power is a prominent growth driver anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the global coal power generation market forecast. This is attributable to the growing populace which in turn creates demand for power from the residential sector. The growing need for power in heavy industries coupled with drastic industrialization are the factors further predicted to augment the development of global coal power generation market share. Therefore, the rising need for power across the globe is estimated to stimulate the growth of the market.

The presence of numerous enterprises and factories across countries such as China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea has been creating opportunities for the expansion of the market, as they are hubs for local manufacturing industries.

One of the key market restraints can be the emergence of sustainable technologies that aim to reduce pollution and promote the use of renewable energy resources. Also, the use of coal in power generation causes various health problems such as asthma because the process releases gases that are harmful to the human body and specifically the respiratory system. This will significantly hamper the global coal power generation market growth.

However, the market players are now focusing on developing enhanced green technologies due to the rising number of stringent policies and regulations undertaken by the government bodies of various nations against the increasing environmental degradation and greenhouse gas emissions. The market will continue to spiral upward with the growing number of R&D projects for improving efficiency and streamlining logistical operations.

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Segmentation

The global coal power generation market has been segmented on the basis of technology, by application, and by region. Based on technology, the market can be segregated into cyclone furnaces, pulverized coal systems, and others such as coal gasification, fluidized bed combustion, etc. By application, the global coal power generation market is differentiated into commercial and residential.

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Regional Analysis

China is the world’s largest coal producer and might thus rapidly emerge as a major regional segment in the international coal power generation market. Taiwan and South Korea are also poised for significant growth. Japan, being the world’s largest coal importer, is expected to represent a major share of the global coal power generation market revenue. The Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to the availability of abundant amounts of coal, coupled with low transportation and mining costs. Additionally, the environmental compliances in the countries in the Asia Pacific are minimal due to which low-cost power generation can drive the growth of the market.

North America, with the US leading in terms of revenue generated, has been registering high growth rates. The falling prices of coal are rendering coal a comparatively low-cost energy source in the North American countries.

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Competitive Players

Some of the important companies operating in the global coal power generation market comprise China Huadian Corporation Ltd., American Electric Power Company Inc., Uniper SE, Southern Company, Duke Energy Corporation, Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., KEPCO Engineering & Construction Company, Inc., China HuaNeng Group, STEAG GmbH, National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD, China Datang Corporation, RWE, Dominion Energy Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation, E.ON SE, CHINA SHENHUA, and Georgia Power Company.

Global Coal Power Generation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



