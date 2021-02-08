Coal Handling Equipment Market Global Growth, Opportunities, Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2027

The Coal Handling Equipment Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with detailed market segmentation as product, end-user, and geography. The global coal handling equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coal handling equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the coal handling equipment market.

The report also includes the profiles of key coal handling equipment companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Top Key Players:- AUMUND Group, Elecon Engineering Company Limited, FAM GmbH, Famur SA, FLSmidth A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Metso Corporation, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd., Tenova S.p.A., Thyssenkrupp AG

The growing adoption of coal handling equipment in the power plants and coal mine, due to their diverse features such as competent material handling & tracking and coal quality monitoring. This, in turn, booming the demand for the coal handling equipment market during the forecast period. However, increasing the use of renewable sources for power generation is negative impacts the coal handling equipment market growth. Moreover, technological advancement in coal handling equipment and growing attention toward optimization of coal handling coupled with the increasing efficiency requirements are expected to boost the growth of the coal handling equipment market.

Coal handling equipment is used in the coal mines & power plant to handle bulk material effectively and efficiently. Coal undergoes several phases, such as handling and preparation during power generation operations. Such a variety of operations demands a smooth and efficient material flow and management system. This factor is likely to propel the growth of the coal handling equipment market. Further, the growing energy demand results in the rising need for sturdy power generation across the globe, which also fuels the coal handling equipment market growth over the forecast period.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coal handling equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The coal handling equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Coal Handling Equipment Market Landscape Coal Handling Equipment Market – Key Market Dynamics Coal Handling Equipment Market – Global Market Analysis Coal Handling Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Coal Handling Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Coal Handling Equipment Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Coal Handling Equipment Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Coal Handling Equipment Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

