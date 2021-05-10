Coagulation Factor IX Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Deficiency of coagulation factor IX will result in Hemophilia B disorder. Treatment of Hemophilia B has been evolved with the introduction of first of plasma-derived and then of recombinant FIX concentrates. Prevalence of Hemophilia B is anticipated to be 1 in 30,000 individuals across the globe, which is likely to bolster significant demand for coagulation factor IX over foreseeable future.

Incidences of hemophilia B have not been well known however, over 40 thousand people are estimated to be victim of this disorder each year. Further, almost 75% of people with hemophilia B across the globe still won’t be able to receive adequate treatment. Thereby, governments of various countries have been focusing on developing awareness related to adequate consumption of coagulation factor IX. Government initiatives such as arrangement of medical treatment campaigns is likely to further bolster demand for coagulation factor IX.

Coagulation factor IX isn’t made by the body of hemophilia B patient thereby, external injection of coagulation factor IX is necessary for the treatment of such disorder. Coagulation factor IX is always injected directly into a vein. Lack of treatment options for hemophilia B disorder have further increased adoption of coagulation factor IX. This has brought number of opportunities for new entrants to enter in coagulation factor IX market.

Coagulation Factor IX Market: Segmentation

The global Coagulation Factor IX Market has been segmented on the basis of various factors such as:

Coagulation Factor IX Market Size by Type

Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant)

Coagulation Factor IX (Plasma Derived)

Coagulation Factor IX Market Size by Application

Kids

Adults

Coagulation Factor IX Market Size by Region

North America

Canada

Turkey

Mexico

China

Middle East & Africa

India

South Korea

Central & South America

Australia

Singapore

Italy

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

Philippines

France

UK

Spain

Indonesia

Russia

Brazil

Japan

Rest of Central & South America

GCC Countries

Asia-Pacific

Egypt

United States

South Africa

The report covers exhaustive analysis on coagulation factor IX market includes:

coagulation factor IX Market Segments

coagulation factor IX Market Dynamics

coagulation factor IX Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

Coagulation factor IX market in North America (U.S., Canada)

Coagulation factor IX market in Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Coagulation factor IX market in Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic)

Coagulation factor IX market in Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Coagulation factor IX market in Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Coagulation factor IX market in Japan

Coagulation factor IX market in Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey)

