Coachella will have no Covid-19 restrictions, only festival-goers without a mask, test or vaccines

No certificates are required for participation in the event, which takes place from April 15th to 17th and from April 22nd to 24th.

The festival takes place normally.

American music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach announced that festival-goers will no longer need to present vaccination certificates or negative Covid-19 tests to gain access to their events, which will take place in April. The organization will also stop asking about the use of masks in the enclosure.

“In accordance with local guidelines, there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Coachella 2022,” the event’s website reads. “Covid-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can cause serious illness and death,” they add.

Aware that it cannot control the transmission of the virus at the event, the organization warns: “There is an inherent and high risk of exposure to Covid-19 in any public place or place where people are and there is no warranty, expressed or implied. that festival participants are not exposed to infection”. But they expect people exposed to the virus to self-isolate in accordance with guidance from local and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stagecoach, which runs from April 29th to May 1st, has also published similar nominations on its website. But unlike Coachella, the country music festival used social media to communicate with fans.

Festival Entry Update: As we prepare to share an incredible weekend in the desert together, we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or mask requirements at Stagecoach 2022 as per local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more information pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU

— Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

Both California-based events state that safety procedures “are subject to change at any time as determined by federal, state, or local government agencies or instruments, the performers, or the promoter.” Changes may require the submission of vaccination certificates, a negative Covid-19 test or other protective measures.