Co-producer of new “Matrix” movie sues Warner Bros.

Co-producer of new “Matrix” movie files lawsuit against Warner Bros.

At stake is the project’s simultaneous premiere in theaters and on the streaming service, reducing the value of the sequel.

This is not the first case of this kind.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, a company that financed “The Matrix Resurrections” – the latest film in the saga – sued Warner Bros. The dispute is that the studio premiered the film in theaters and on the streaming platform HBO Max at the same time which, according to the producer, caused the sequel to drop its estimated box office value.

Scarlett Johansson filed an identical lawsuit with Disney last summer. One of the latest Marvel films, Black Widow, premiered in theaters and simultaneously on Disney+. It was also about the receipts from the box office.

The instability caused by Covid-19, with the uncertainty of whether viewers would return to cinemas, prompted several studies to consider alternatives. One of the solutions found was to bring the films to streaming platforms as well.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “Matrix Resurrections” has grossed $32 million at the box office in the United States and Canada since its debut last December.

“Warner Bros’ strategy caused ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ to fail in theaters, but it also damaged the entire ‘Matrix’ saga, according to the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The studios have already responded to the allegations. “This is an attempt by Village Roadshow to avoid contractual commitments. We have no doubt that the case will be resolved in our favor,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

Village Roadshow has financed and co-produced films from this studio since 1997.