Co-lending Market 2020-28 skyrocketing revenue with Leaderboard, SALT LENDING, Tala, Avant, Opploans, OnDeck, Bond Street, Braviant Holdings, CrediFi, PeerIQ, Prosper, Fundbox

It enables banks, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) to enter into an arrangement where the risks and rewards are shared by all parties to the co-lending agreement throughout the lifecycle of the loan, as per a pre-decided ratio. Co-lending helps in bridging these gaps.

Co-Lender Agreement means any co-lender agreement entered into among Agent, Lender and any other holder of a Note in connection with the Loan.

There are different types of risks that a firm might face and needs to overcome. Widely, risks can be classified into three types: Business Risk, Non-Business Risk, and Financial Risk.

Co-lending Market: By type

Loans to even out cash flow

Commercial and industrial loans (which require collateral) for short-term needs

Asset financing for equipment and machinery or business vehicles

Mortgages

Credit card financing

Vendor financing (through trade credit) from suppliers

Co-lending Market: By Type

Credit

Operational

Market

Liquidity risk

Co-lending Market: By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

