CNN fires employees who went to work without a Covid vaccine

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 6, 2021
0

CNN fires employees who went to work without a Covid vaccine

The company has implemented a zero tolerance policy towards refusers.

CNN has reopened most of the newsrooms.

Three CNN employees in the United States have been sacked for showing up for work unvaccinated. In doing so, they broke the zero-tolerance policy that the company had put in place for returning to personal work.

Most of the CNN offices have reopened to allow journalists to return to their jobs after the vaccination. More than a third of the reporters have returned to the editorial office. The company does not require proof of vaccination, but that could change soon.

Other large American companies also require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This is the case with Facebook, Uber, and Google. In another dimension, The Offspring drummer Peter Parada left the band (at least temporarily) this week because he refused to be vaccinated.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminAugust 6, 2021
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of “Love Happens”: Why do couples always have to have visitors?

“Love Happens”: Why do couples always have to have visitors?

July 26, 2021
Photo of This excellent 3D DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Bar receives a 33% discount

This excellent 3D DTS Virtual X Surround Sound Bar receives a 33% discount

August 5, 2021

You can see “Parasites” on TV at the weekend – and on an open signal

April 18, 2021
Photo of Recovered or not? – Why antibodies are not considered evidence | Free press

Recovered or not? – Why antibodies are not considered evidence | Free press

May 21, 2021
Back to top button