CNN fires employees who went to work without a Covid vaccine

The company has implemented a zero tolerance policy towards refusers.

CNN has reopened most of the newsrooms.

Three CNN employees in the United States have been sacked for showing up for work unvaccinated. In doing so, they broke the zero-tolerance policy that the company had put in place for returning to personal work.

Most of the CNN offices have reopened to allow journalists to return to their jobs after the vaccination. More than a third of the reporters have returned to the editorial office. The company does not require proof of vaccination, but that could change soon.

Other large American companies also require their employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19. This is the case with Facebook, Uber, and Google. In another dimension, The Offspring drummer Peter Parada left the band (at least temporarily) this week because he refused to be vaccinated.