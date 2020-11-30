CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Professional Survey by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast – Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Groupe Renault

This market analysis report includes CAGR value fluctuations with respect to rise or fall for the certain forecast period. To get detailed market report, you can request an analyst call or drop down an enquiry at any time; we are there for you 24*7. This market report proves to be an outstanding resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The major areas covered in the report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. An excellent practice models and method of research applied while generating this CNG and LPG Vehicles report unearths the best opportunities to thrive in the market.

Global CNG and LPG Vehicles Market is witness a healthy growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to the rise in awareness of low emitting fuel alternatives, along with the rise in prices of other available fuel alternatives. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of CNG and LPG vehicles due to the environmental degradation and global warming caused with the usage of alternatives is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in costing of crude oil impacting the prices of petrol and diesel resulting in the high price is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the vehicle and their performance with the usage of CNG in vehicles is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Lack of awareness and availability of services and pumping stations of CNG and LPG in the various regions is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Landscape and CNG and LPG Vehicles Market Share Analysis

CNG and LPG Vehicles market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to CNG and LPG Vehicles market.

Market Segmentation

By Type (CNG, LPG), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles), Geography

Key Market Competitors: CNG and LPG Vehicles Industry

Few of the major competitors currently working in the CNG and LPG vehicles market are Ford Motor Company, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, Volkswagen AG, Groupe Renault, HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP, suzuki motor corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Navistar Inc., Nissan, Tata Sons Private Limited, AB Volvo, KION GROUP AG, AC S.A. and Landi Renzo S.p.a.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LIMITED subsidiary of suzuki motor corporation announced that they will launch the CNG variant of their Ertiga model in the first half of 2019. Other fuel variants of the model were launched in November 2018.

In February 2018, Zoilo Ríos Group announced that they are planning to build a new CNG pumping station in Zaragoza, Spain under their own brand name “Los Ibones service station”. High demand of alternative fuels and low emitting fuels is the major factor regarding the construction of this station in the region.

