CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

BLM GROUP, Numalliance, SOCO Machinery, Schwarze-Robitec, CHIYODA KOGYO, AMOB, Eaton Leonard, YLM Group, Opton, CSM, COMCO, Unison Ltd, Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH, Crippa, VLB Group, King-mazon, jsxingyu, sancomachine, Herber Engineering AB, Dengler Tube, Taiyo Corporation, Huashun, Taihe, Liye, Heli, Jingda

By Types:

Fully Electric CNC Pipe Bender

Hybrid CNC Pipe Bender

Hydraulic NC Pipe Bender



By Applications:

Aeronautics and Astronautics

Automobile

Home Appliance

General Industrial

Others







Table of Contents:

1 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Overview

1.1 CNC Tube Bending Machine Product Overview

1.2 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fully Electric CNC Pipe Bender

1.2.2 Hybrid CNC Pipe Bender

1.2.3 Hydraulic NC Pipe Bender

1.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by CNC Tube Bending Machine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players CNC Tube Bending Machine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers CNC Tube Bending Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in CNC Tube Bending Machine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into CNC Tube Bending Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers CNC Tube Bending Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 CNC Tube Bending Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine by Application

4.1 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aeronautics and Astronautics

4.1.2 Automobile

4.1.3 Home Appliance

4.1.4 General Industrial

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global CNC Tube Bending Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine by Country

5.1 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine by Country

6.1 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in CNC Tube Bending Machine Business

10.1 BLM GROUP

10.1.1 BLM GROUP Corporation Information

10.1.2 BLM GROUP Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BLM GROUP CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BLM GROUP CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 BLM GROUP Recent Development

10.2 Numalliance

10.2.1 Numalliance Corporation Information

10.2.2 Numalliance Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Numalliance CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Numalliance CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 Numalliance Recent Development

10.3 SOCO Machinery

10.3.1 SOCO Machinery Corporation Information

10.3.2 SOCO Machinery Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SOCO Machinery CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SOCO Machinery CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 SOCO Machinery Recent Development

10.4 Schwarze-Robitec

10.4.1 Schwarze-Robitec Corporation Information

10.4.2 Schwarze-Robitec Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Schwarze-Robitec CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Schwarze-Robitec Recent Development

10.5 CHIYODA KOGYO

10.5.1 CHIYODA KOGYO Corporation Information

10.5.2 CHIYODA KOGYO Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 CHIYODA KOGYO CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 CHIYODA KOGYO Recent Development

10.6 AMOB

10.6.1 AMOB Corporation Information

10.6.2 AMOB Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 AMOB CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 AMOB CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 AMOB Recent Development

10.7 Eaton Leonard

10.7.1 Eaton Leonard Corporation Information

10.7.2 Eaton Leonard Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Eaton Leonard CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Eaton Leonard CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Eaton Leonard Recent Development

10.8 YLM Group

10.8.1 YLM Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 YLM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 YLM Group CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 YLM Group CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 YLM Group Recent Development

10.9 Opton

10.9.1 Opton Corporation Information

10.9.2 Opton Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Opton CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Opton CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Opton Recent Development

10.10 CSM

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 CNC Tube Bending Machine Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CSM CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CSM Recent Development

10.11 COMCO

10.11.1 COMCO Corporation Information

10.11.2 COMCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 COMCO CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 COMCO CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 COMCO Recent Development

10.12 Unison Ltd

10.12.1 Unison Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Unison Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Unison Ltd CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Unison Ltd CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 Unison Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH

10.13.1 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Corporation Information

10.13.2 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 Transfluid Maschinenbau GmbH Recent Development

10.14 Crippa

10.14.1 Crippa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Crippa Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Crippa CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Crippa CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 Crippa Recent Development

10.15 VLB Group

10.15.1 VLB Group Corporation Information

10.15.2 VLB Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 VLB Group CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 VLB Group CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.15.5 VLB Group Recent Development

10.16 King-mazon

10.16.1 King-mazon Corporation Information

10.16.2 King-mazon Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 King-mazon CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 King-mazon CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.16.5 King-mazon Recent Development

10.17 jsxingyu

10.17.1 jsxingyu Corporation Information

10.17.2 jsxingyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 jsxingyu CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 jsxingyu CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.17.5 jsxingyu Recent Development

10.18 sancomachine

10.18.1 sancomachine Corporation Information

10.18.2 sancomachine Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 sancomachine CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 sancomachine CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.18.5 sancomachine Recent Development

10.19 Herber Engineering AB

10.19.1 Herber Engineering AB Corporation Information

10.19.2 Herber Engineering AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Herber Engineering AB CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Herber Engineering AB CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.19.5 Herber Engineering AB Recent Development

10.20 Dengler Tube

10.20.1 Dengler Tube Corporation Information

10.20.2 Dengler Tube Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Dengler Tube CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Dengler Tube CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.20.5 Dengler Tube Recent Development

10.21 Taiyo Corporation

10.21.1 Taiyo Corporation Corporation Information

10.21.2 Taiyo Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Taiyo Corporation CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Taiyo Corporation CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.21.5 Taiyo Corporation Recent Development

10.22 Huashun

10.22.1 Huashun Corporation Information

10.22.2 Huashun Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Huashun CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Huashun CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.22.5 Huashun Recent Development

10.23 Taihe

10.23.1 Taihe Corporation Information

10.23.2 Taihe Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Taihe CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Taihe CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.23.5 Taihe Recent Development

10.24 Liye

10.24.1 Liye Corporation Information

10.24.2 Liye Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Liye CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Liye CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.24.5 Liye Recent Development

10.25 Heli

10.25.1 Heli Corporation Information

10.25.2 Heli Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Heli CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Heli CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.25.5 Heli Recent Development

10.26 Jingda

10.26.1 Jingda Corporation Information

10.26.2 Jingda Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Jingda CNC Tube Bending Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Jingda CNC Tube Bending Machine Products Offered

10.26.5 Jingda Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 CNC Tube Bending Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 CNC Tube Bending Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 CNC Tube Bending Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 CNC Tube Bending Machine Distributors

12.3 CNC Tube Bending Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

