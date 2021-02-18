CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market Worth $113,501.0 million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market by Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” the global CNC metal cutting machine market size was valued at $69.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $113.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2026.

CNC metal cutting machining refers to the manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software are used to dictate the movement of factory machinery and tools. The process is utilized to control variety of complex machinery, from metal cutting, broaching, grinders, lathes, and others. These machines are widely used for metal cutting operation to achieve the desired cut on the metal workpiece. Plasma cutters, laser cutting devices, and fiber cutters are different types of CNC metal cutting machines available in the market.

The expansion of manufacturing sectors and rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China and India drive the CNC metal cutting machine market growth. In addition, the laser metal cutting machines is gaining immense importance owing to its advance technology as they provide a high degree of precision compared to conventional metal cutting machine. Such factors are expected to have a positive impact on the CNC metal cutting machine market growth. However, the constant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange continues to hinder the profit margin for players in CNC metal cutting machine market.

Key Segments

The global CNC metal cutting machine market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user, and region.

By type, the market is classified into machining centers, lathe machines, gear cutting machines, laser cutting machines, and others. The machining centers is the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2018. There is growth in the adoption of machining centers in metal cutting industry owing to the elimination of the need for tool replacement and its capability of achieving high speeds.

By end-user, the CNC metal cutting machine market is segmented into automobile, aerospace & defense, electronics, power & energy, and others. The automobile is the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2018 due to the utilization of CNC metal cutting machine in the automotive industry for cutting and shaping the components of the internal combustion engine.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience growth during the forecast period owing to expansion of the automotive and machine manufacturing sector in the region. Moreover, the expansion in mechanical equipment industry, and growth in investment in the aerospace and defense industry are also expected to fuel the CNC metal cutting machine market growth in the region.

Competition Analysis

The key players profiled in the CNC metal cutting machine report of the CNC metal cutting machine market include Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., Coherent, Inc., DMG MORI CO., Ltd., Hurco Companies, Inc., Komatsu Ltd, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG, Okuma Corporation, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging CNC metal cutting machine market trends and dynamics.

In-depth CNC metal cutting machine market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2018 and 2026.

Extensive analysis of the CNC metal cutting machine market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global CNC metal cutting machine market forecast analysis from 2018 to 2026 is included in the report.

Key players operating in the CNC metal cutting machine market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the CNC metal cutting machine industry.

