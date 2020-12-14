CNC Machine Tool Market 2020 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

CNC Machine Tool Market is valued at USD 65.77 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 101.13 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.34% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of CNC Machine Tool-

CNC machine tool is a part of variety of equipment and work as lathes, milling machines, laser cutters, abrasive jet cutters, punch presses, press brakes and other industrial tools. The CNC machine includes the computer in which the program is added for cutting of the metal of the job in accordance with the user’s requirements. All the metal cutting processes are carrying out via program and all the final dimensions can easily fed into the computer system. CNC machining is a type of manufacturing process in which pre-programmed computer software facilitates the movement of different tools and machinery. It offers some benefits over conventional machine, as it can offer more accurate jobs which may be very difficult and time consuming process if it handled by the humans. Most often precision jobs can be created only by the CNC machine tools.

CNC Machine Tool Market report is segmented on the types, applications and regional & country level. Based upon types, CNC machine tool market is segmented into CNC lathe, CNC milling machine and CNC grinding machine. On the basis of applications, market is segmented into machinery manufacturing, automobile and aerospace & defense.

The regions covered in this Global CNC Machine Tool Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of CNC machine tool market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Some major key players for CNC Machine Tool market are Yamazaki Mazak, DMG Mori Seiki, TRUMPF, AMADA , Okuma Corporation, MAG, JTEKT Corporation, Schuler, GF Machining Solutions, Haas Automation, Emag, Hyundai WIA, Doosan Infracore, Makino, INDEX, Bystronic, Korber Schleifring, Gleason, KOMATSU NTC, GROB, Hur and others.

Increasing Need of Manufacturing Equipments in Terms of Programming and Machine Operation to Improve the High End Productivity is Expected to Drive the Market Growth.

The major factors driving the adoption of CNC machine tool includes manufacturing industry specifically metal cutting and metal fabrication industry heavily relies on the computer numerical control machining tools to facilitate the metal and plastic parts. It allows the manufactures to create the complex shapes which would not possible earlier by manually. Complex machining procedures such as true five-axis machining are fostering the need for CNC machine tools. Global machine tools were reached USD 86.6 billion in 2017 with 6.9% growth over the same period. In addition to that, CNC machine tools deliver more precise jobs along with high accuracy which is difficult to create by the humans and thus it leads to increase the error probabilities. This CNC machine has enabled the manufacturing industry saving overall machining time as well as increases the overall production capacity. Furthermore, the continuous growth of rapid manufacturing has contributed the developments of CNC machine tools with different technologies mainly in additive processes. The next generation CNC machines will begin to introduce more features with customization give most lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global CNC Machine Tool Market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global CNC machine tool market owing to the Asian manufacturing industry is increasingly achieving the wide range of machining capabilities including CAD modeling, CNC milling and programming which in turn increases the production capacity with minimal efforts. India and Japan has become the successful key regions in the global machine tools industry and it is clearly seen that the significant growth in high-end machine tool manufacturing, even as China keeps the track record. For example; Japan’s machine tool industry strengthening its position across the worldwide and accounted for the largest share by equipping the tools coupled with highest quality. North American region is gaining the immense prominence in the machine tools by adopting latest technologies, industrial revolution and better resource efficiency in this region.

CNC Machine Tool Market Segmentation:–

By Types:

CNC Lathe

CNC Milling Machine

CNC Grinding machine

By Applications:

Machinery manufacturing

Automobile

Aerospace & defense

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

