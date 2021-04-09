CNC Machine Market Size, Industry Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2026

(Computer Numerical Control) CNC machines are manufacturing equipment that is equipped with a microprocessor or a computer acting as a controller of that particular machinery. The particular manufacturing instructions are directly inserted in the controlling processor which consists of the different pre-defined programs of manufacturing. The tools equipped with the machinery are lathe, milling, drilling and various others.

Global CNC machine market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 113.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for reducing the operational costs associated with the operational costs of the end-use manufacturing industries.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CNC machine market are AMADA MACHINE TOOLS CO., LTD.; Amera-Seiki Corporation; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; SCM Group; General Technology Group Dalian Machine Tool Corporation; DATRON; FANUC CORPORATION; Haas Automation, Inc – CNC Machine Tools; Hurco Companies, Inc.; Okuma Corporation; Yamazaki Mazak Corporation; Shenyang Machine Tools Co.,Ltd.; Ellison Technologies, Inc.; The Lincoln Electric Company; Fagor Automation; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; HEIDENHAIN; Smiths Machine; MAG IAS GmbH; JTEKT Corporation; GF Machining Solutions Management SA; Hyundai WIA among others.

Segmentation : Global CNC Machine Market

By Type

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines

Others

By Application

Machinery Manufacturing

Automobiles

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

By End-Use

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, SCM Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of DMS Diversified Machine Systems, with this acquisition SCM Group will be able to extend their capabilities for CNC machine designing, manufacturing and distribution. Through this acquisition, the company will be able to broaden their product offerings and technologies for CNC machineries and provide their customers with unique solutions as per their requirements

In July 2016, DATRON announced that they had launched their new CNC milling machine branded as “DATRON neo compact CNC milling machine” the machinery is able to provide clean operations with highly successful engineering operations. The machine offers users the capability of creating highly precise prototypes and 3D-metal parts without requiring the need of exiting the office

Market Drivers:

Rapid demand for effective machineries from industries that provide high levels of productivity with lower amount of down time

Surge in the availability of IoT technology, as well as machine learning resulting in the various beneficial features associated with the machines is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing demand for equipments and machineries that can handle mass-production at an effective and efficient scale is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Large costs associated with the purchasing of these machines as well as the costs associated with their maintenance; this factor is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Investments in the establishment of these machineries result in greater unemployment rate due to the lack of engineers and individuals required to operate these machineries also restricts the growth of the market

Country Level Analysis

The CNC Machine market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the CNC Machine market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of CNC Machine Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on CNC Machine market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the CNC Machine market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in CNC Machine market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

