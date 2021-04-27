CNC Controller Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.12% by 2026 | Xometry; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; Hardinge Inc.; HEIDENHAIN; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH

Global CNC Controller Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Prominent Market Players: CNC Controller Market Bosch Rexroth AG; Haas Automation, Inc; Okuma Corporation; HYUNDAI WIA CORP.; FANUC CORPORATION; INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Machine Tools U.S.A; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com;

“Product definition” CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are the devices which employ and convert the design created through CAD (Computer Aided Design) software into numerical data which is used to efficiently create and produce various products and designs with the help of these machines.

CNC controller whereas is the brains behind this machine which is used to enable the production from the data generated in the forms of number by the machine thereby initialization the production stage. This controller enables the correct method of production in a highly effective and efficient way.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, SIEB & MEYER announced the launch of a new control system, “CNC 95.00” for end-users. The system is a revolutionary and highly standardised. The system inclusive of hardware and software services and are integrated and combined with each other resulting in easy setup and integration in production cycle. This launch reinvigorates the leadership of organisation in CNC control systems.

In March 2017, Delta Electronics, Inc. exhibited six new CNC solutions at the “15th China International Machine Tool Show (CIMT)” held in Beijing, China from April 17-22, 2017. These launches of CNC solutions is evidence to the changes and transformations the market is going through with increasing demand for effective and efficient methods for increasing the production rate.

Global CNC Controller Market: Segment Analysis

Global CNC Controller Market By Product (Microcontroller-Based, DSP-Based, Motion Control Chip-Based, Others), Component (Power Supply Unit, Software, Cabling, Circuitry Protection System, Motor Drive, Others), Type of CNC Machine (New CNC Machine, Retrofitted CNC Machine, Used CNC Machine), Software & Services (Software, Services), Hardware (CNC Machines, CNC Products), Machine Type (CNC Machining Center, CNC Turning Center), Axis Type (2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, 5-Axis, Multiaxis), Application (Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool, Semi-Closed Loop Control Machine Tool), Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Metal Manufacturing, Medical Devices, Semiconductors & Electronics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

