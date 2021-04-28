CMP Slurry Market 2021 Booming Semiconductor Industry continues to open lucrative Growth Opportunities Increasing demand for CMP slurry technology in the global semiconductor sector is projected to have a positive impact on the global CMP slurry market during the forecast period

From their earliest recorded use for polishing lenses, the natural transfer of technology to semiconductor polishing slurries in the early 1980s is a wonder. Primarily, the reason was the need to planarize the next-generation IC devices used then, in a way that was more reliable and reproducible than what the existing technology available at that time allowed. While, the application of slurry in semiconductor technology was a leap, the slurry composition remained unchanged from the one that was used in polishing of lenses.

However, as semiconductor based electronic devices became more complex, the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) defects manifested as limited yields. This resulted in more attention on finer details of CMP, with the slurry in particular attracting research for scope of innovation and improvements. With the keen interest of researchers, electronic design experts, and some scientific communities in CMP slurry that closely influences the lucrative electronics industry, CMP slurry, today, is a billion-dollar business segment. With prospects of continued notable growth, the CMP slurry market is predicted to chart an impressive curve in the near-term as well. This validates the growth of CMP slurry market at a projected ~7% CAGR from 2020 – 2030.

CMP Slurry Market – Key Findings of the Report

Characteristic of Serving as Enabling Technology manifests as Solid Growth

In the semiconductor industry, cost reduction and scaling of semiconductor chips have continued to drive the need for novel designs, technologies, and device architectures such as 3D FinFets and 3D NAND wherein CMP plays a key role to facilitate these frameworks. So much so, CMP is considered enabling technology in the manufacturing of integrated circuits (IC).

Interestingly, CMP is a unique technology that enables chips manufacturers to undertake some most complex and critical patterning steps. With such virtues, CMP has revolutionized manufacturing and processing of high-technology semiconductors. This translates into handsome growth for the CMP slurry market.

