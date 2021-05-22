CMOS Image Sensor Market Forecast Covering Growth Inclinations & Development Strategies until 2021

CMOS (Complementary metal oxide semiconductor) image sensor is an opto-electronic device used for converting incident photon flux to digital signals. In recent years due to the growing demand for small high definition (HD) camcorders, there has been significant development in CMOS image sensors market. These sensors provide the benefit of low power consumption and high speed imaging capabilities. CMOS sensors are more capable processing at high speed compared to other sensors such as CCD (charged couple device).

Image sensors have many applications including fault detection, entertainment, medical application and others. With advancement in technology applications are increasing at a high rate. Imaging technologies are moved toward digitization which has led to the development of CMOS and CCD technologies.

With the optimum performance CMOS image sensors are used in various application areas of imaging market. Some of the emerging application areas are camera used in tablet, mobile phones, notepad and CCTVs. Apart from this application, image sensors are highly adopted in application such as automobile drive assistance, machine vision and in security and surveillance. In the field of security surveillance the development of CMOS image sensors is accompanied by increasing prevalence of IP networking which demands for high definition resolution. The market for CMOS image sensor is expected to grow at a modest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for CMOS image sensor is driven by factors such as increasing demand for smart phones and rising demand for security and surveillance. Minimum medical invasive procedures also driving the growth of market. The factors responsible for restraining the market growth include high cost and high maintenance of the devices. The market is having opportunities in medical industry as involvement of instruments and equipment during medical operations needs to be changed with image sensors.

The market for CMOS image sensor is segmented on the basis of technology, end use application and geography. On the basis of CMOS technology the market can be segmented into front side illumination (FSI) and back side illumination (BSI). On the basis of end use application the market can be segmented into security and surveillance, automotive applications, consumer products such as Tablet, Mobile and others, defense and aerospace among others. The geographical analysis of the market is done on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of World. Currently, North America is the leading geography for the market and market of Asia Pacific is expected to grow at high CAGR. The growth is due to large consumer electronics market and usage of mobile devices and other portable devices is increasing at a high rate.

Some of the major players of the market include Samsung Group, Hitachi Ltd, Sony Corporation, Canon Inc, Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH and Co. Kg, PhotonFocus Ag, True Sense Imaging Inc., Espros Photonics Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Nikon Corporation, CMOSIS and Teledyne Dalsa Inc. among others. Companies are continuously making efforts in providing latest technology related to CMOS image sensors. Samsung is providing these sensors with wide range of resolutions in standalone or integrated system on a chip solution.

