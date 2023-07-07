Cluster munitions are a question for individual countries, NATO’s secretary general says.

American allies reacted with warning on Friday to stories that the Biden administration stated it might present Ukraine with cluster munitions, broadly banned weapons that usually trigger grievous damage to civilians, particularly kids.

Whereas not criticizing the USA or opposing the transfer, Germany and France stated they might not comply with go well with, pointing to a world treaty they’ve signed that bans the use, stockpiling or switch of such weapons. America, Russia and Ukraine haven’t signed the treaty, generally known as the Conference on Cluster Munitions.

“Germany has additionally signed the conference; for us this isn’t an choice,” Germany’s protection minister, Boris Pistorius, advised reporters in Bern, Switzerland.

The French Overseas Ministry additionally referred to the treaty, generally known as the Oslo Conference, saying that France “has pledged to not produce or use cluster munitions, and to discourage their use.” However a spokeswoman for the ministry famous in response to a reporter’s query that neither the USA nor Ukraine had been certain by the treaty.