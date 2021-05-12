Clover Leaf Oil Market to Witness the Largest Application in Therapeutics Forecast 2017 to 2022

The global clover leaf oil market is projected to register a moderate expansion over the forecast 2017 to 2022. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 500 Mn revenues by 2022-end. Based on source type, natural clover leaf oil will continue to be sought-after in the global market, with revenues poised to account for over three-fourth share of the market during the forecast period. However, sales of organic clover leaf oil are estimated to register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

Sales of absolute and blends form of clover leaf oil are expected to register a parallel expansion at 4.1% CAGR through 2022, natural segment being relatively more lucrative than the blends segment. Concentrates segment is expected to be the second most lucrative clover leaf oil in the global market by 2022-end.

Clover Leaf Oil to Witness the Largest Application in Therapeutics

Clover leaf oil are projected to witness the largest application in therapeutics across the globe. In addition, sales of clover leaf oil in therapeutics will continue to register the fastest expansion through 2022.

Modern trade will continue to be the largest distribution channels for clover leaf oil during the forecast period. In addition, sales of clover leaf oil in modern trade and franchise outlets are expected to register similar CAGRs through 2022. Sales of clover leaf oil in online distribution channel will continue to register the highest CAGR through 2022.

Europe will remain the largest market for clover leaf oil, with sales poised to witness a steady expansion through 2022. Revenues from sales of clover leaf oil in Europe will account for over one-third share of the market over the forecast period. The market for clover leaf oil in North America will register a sluggish expansion through 2022.

