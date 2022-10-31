Cloud9 vs Fnatic at CS: GO IEM Rio Major 2022

The extremely anticipated CS: GO Majors are across the nook, as twenty-four of the most effective groups on this planet are on the brink of combat for the IEM Rio Main 2022 title. The match will kick off with its Challengers Stage, the place eight Contenders and eight Challengers groups will compete for a complete of eight spots within the Legends Stage.

On Day 1 of the match, followers will be capable of witness a grand battle between two of the preferred European rosters in CS: GO, Cloud9 and Fnatic. The 2 groups will compete within the final match of Day 1, a best-of-one matchup which is able to grant a good benefit to the winner of their try and qualify for the Legends Stage.

The Challengers and Legends Phases of IEM Rio Main 2022 will likely be held stay at Riocentro, Rio de Janeiro, whereas the The Champions Stage will likely be held stay at Jeunesse Enviornment. The Grand Finals of the match is scheduled for November 13, 2022.

Cloud9 vs Fnatic in CS: GO – Who will win their opening match of IEM Rio Main 2022 Challenger Stage?

The #IEM Rio Challengers Stage is nearly upon us! Try all the spherical 1 match-ups and stream allocations under! The #IEM Rio Challengers Stage is nearly upon us!Try all the spherical 1 match-ups and stream allocations under! 👇 https://t.co/jelsxDbIIr

Predictions

Each Cloud9 and Fnatic are promising contenders for a Legends Stage qualification on the IEM Rio Main 2022. Cloud9 has a lineup that hasn’t been modified because the roster was acquired in April 2022. They managed to win IEM Dallas and placed on promising performances at tournaments just like the Roobet Cup and ESL Professional League Season 16, earlier this 12 months.

Cloud9 additionally has a predominantly younger roster of mechanically gifted gamers like Ax1Le, sh1ro, and interz, and an adept in-game chief like nafany. Additionally they have HObbit, a Main-winning CS: GO veteran, to usher in the expertise and steering wanted for the workforce to succeed.

Compared to Cloud9, Fnatic are a comparatively weak roster. After a disappointing begin to the season, they went via a number of roster adjustments, bringing in 3 new gamers. Fnatic’s present roster has already competed in a couple of tournaments this 12 months. Nevertheless, their 9-Twelfth place end in ESL Professional League and eighth place within the European RMR A places them as one of many weaker European groups within the match.

Contemplating all components, Cloud9 have a good benefit over Fnatic on this upcoming matchup. With the match being a best-of-one collection, Fnatic has much less time to make mid-round changes and must depend on an unpolished roster to emerge victorious. Whereas Cloud9 are prone to win the matchup, the person capabilities of Fnatic gamers shouldn’t be underestimated. Followers can anticipate an in depth and enthralling matchup between these two organizations.

Head-to-head

The present rosters of Cloud9 and Fnatic are but to play in opposition to one another in an official CS: GO matchup. That being mentioned, followers of each groups can have the chance to witness an important matchup between the 2 prime sides on the very first day of the IEM Rio Main 2022.

Current outcomes

Cloud9 earned their Challengers slot within the IEM Rio Main by ending the Street to Rio: European RMR A in fifth-place with a 3-1 file. They defeated the likes of B8, G2 Esports, and 1win, with their solely loss in group play coming in opposition to Ninjas in Pyjamas. They later misplaced their fourth-place tie-breaker match to Staff Spirit.

Fnatic managed to safe a Contenders spot within the upcoming CS: GO Majors by ending the Street to Rio: European RMR A in eighth place with a 3-2 file. They defeated Aurora, Everlasting Hearth, and 1win, whereas shedding to FaZe Clan and B8.

Potential lineups

Cloud9

Vladislav “ nafany ” Gorshkov (IGL)

” Gorshkov (IGL) Dmitriy “ sh1ro ” Sokolov

” Sokolov Timofey “ interz ” Yakushin

” Yakushin Sergey “ Ax1Le ” Rykhtorov

” Rykhtorov Abai “ HObbit ” Hasenov

” Hasenov Konstantin “groove” Pikiner (Coach)

Fnatic

Freddy “ KRIMZ ” Johansson

” Johansson William “ mezii ” Merriman (IGL)

” Merriman (IGL) Nico “ nicoodoz ” Tamjidi

” Tamjidi Fredrik “ roeJ ” Jørgensen

” Jørgensen Dion “ FASHR ” Derksen

” Derksen Jamie “keita” Corridor (Coach)

When and the place to observe

CS: GO fanatics can watch the 2022 Rio Main motion stay on ESL CS: GO’s official Twitch channel. With matches working concurrently, viewers must tune into the B-stream to observe Cloud9 vs Fnatic right this moment.

Cloud9 will face Fnatic on October 31, 2022, at 9:45 am PDT / 6:45 pm CET / 10:15 pm IST on Day 1 of the IEM Rio Main 2022 Challengers Stage. Viewers also can get pleasure from Vitality vs Imperial, which is able to occur concurrently on Stream A.

Ballot : Who do you assume will win their opening match of the Challengers Stage? 6 votes



