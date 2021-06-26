Cloud Testing Market Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027 The study methodologies used to examine the Cloud Testing market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.

The global cloud testing market size is expected to reach USD 21.67 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest market evaluation report on the Cloud Testing market explores how the Cloud Testing market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

Some Key Findings From the Report:

In March 2021, Tricentis acquired Neotys. This acquisition will help Tricentis to accelerate digital transformation of enterprises with the help of automated software testing.

Testing platforms and tools segment is expected to register a 13.6% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising need for functional testing and performance testing in IT and telecom sectors.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. Development of retail, IT and telecom industry, rising investment in cloud network infrastructure, and growing adoption of cloud computing solutions are some key factors propelling revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key players operating in the market are IBM, Oracle, CA Technologies, Micro Focus, SmartBear Software, SOASTA, Xamarin, Cygnet Infotech, Cavisson Systems, and Cigniti Technologies Limited.

Regional scope: – North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

Emergen Research has segmented the Cloud Testing market based on solution, service, deployment, and region

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Testing Platforms and Tools

Functional Testing Tools

Performance or Load Testing Tools

GUI Testing Tools

API Testing Tools

Service Virtualization Tools

Cross Browser Testing Tools

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Retail and E-Commerce

Transportation

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Media and Entertainment

Others

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Cloud Testing market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Cloud Testing market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Cloud Testing market growth worldwide?

