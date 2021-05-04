Cloud System Management Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Cloud System Management Software Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Cloud System Management Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 30% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud System Management Software Market are IBM Corporation, BMC Software, Inc., VMware, Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– April 2020 VMware Inc. announced the availability of Vmware vRealize Operations Cloud, the self-driving operations solution now delivered as SaaS. The new service enables consistent operations for the VMware hybrid cloud, helping customers enhance operational agility, scale rapidly, speed innovation, and increase flexibility.

– August 2019 IBM Corporation announced that it had transformed its software portfolio to be cloud-native and optimized it to run on Red Hat OpenShift. Organizations can now build mission-critical applications once and run them on all public clouds, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba and IBM Cloud, and on private clouds. The new cloud-native capabilities would be offered as pre-integrated solutions called IBM Cloud Paks. Cloud Pak for Multicloud Management offers multi-cloud visibility, governance, and automation. It can help clients reduce operational expenses of supporting large-scale cloud-native environments by 75%.

Key Market Trends:

Growing adoption of Cloud Services by SME’s Driving the Market’s Growth

– A large number of small and medium enterprises are focused on introducing their own cloud frameworks to securely cater to their internal computing and data storage and processing requirements.

– With the help of advanced cloud systems management software products, enterprises could enhance their quality and speed of delivery, reduce the cost of undertaking manual tasks, and improve business performance and accuracy.

– According to the US Small Business Administration (SBA), more than 50% of Americans either own or work for a small business. Additionally, according to the European Commission, there were predicted to be approximately 25.1 million SMEs in the European Union in 2018, with the vast majority of these enterprises micro-sized firms that only employed fewer than nine people.

– Moreover, According to Parallels, the size of small-to-medium-sized business cloud services increased to USD 158.9 billion in 2019 from USD 125 billion in 2016. The growth in the adoption of cloud services among SMEs is anticipated to drive the market’s growth over the forecast period.

– According to the RightScale 2019 State of the Cloud Report from Flexera, top cloud challenges among SMB include lack of resources/expertise, governance, security, compliance, and managing cloud spend, among others.

– However, with innovations in the cloud, these challenges would be easier to address. For example, cloud management software supports robust strategies to facilitate critical business tasks like security audits, compliance management, disaster recovery, and contingency planning. These solutions have become indispensable that the average enterprise uses over 1,400 distinct cloud services, six different file-sharing cloud services, and 210 distinct collaboration cloud services.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Cloud System Management Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Cloud System Management Software market size analysis for the review period 2015-2025.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Cloud System Management Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Cloud System Management Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Cloud System Management Software report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

