Cloud Supply Chain Management Market 2021 Strategic Assessment – SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc, Descartes Systems Group Inc, IBM Corporation

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market in its latest report titled, “Cloud Supply Chain Management Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The cloud supply chain management market is expected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2025 from the present estimate of USD 4.58 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market: SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc, Descartes Systems Group Inc, IBM Corporation, JDA Software Group Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, Logility Inc., Kinaxis Inc, HighJump Software Inc, CloudLogix Inc., TECSYS, Inc, and Others.

Industry News:

– June 2020 – Infor, a leader in business cloud software, collaboration with alliance partner Elvenite to deliver a combination of modern technology and successful, reliable implementations for food producers and the grocery trade in the Nordics based around Infor CloudSuite Food and Beverage. It will help customers in the food industry make smart decisions that strengthen Infor’s competitiveness.

– May 2020 – Descartes Systems Group, one of the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that InnoAviation Limited, a leading unit load device (ULD) leasing and services provider, is employing the Descartes CORE ULD tracking solution as part of its service to help air carriers track critical COVID-19 related personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments.

Market Overview:

The rapid adoption of cloud-based business operations has digitalized the supply chain industry as it can accommodate the relentless speed, amplitude of volatility, and facilitates enhanced responsiveness to supply chain disruptions. Organizations are restructuring their supply chain as a digital supply network that unites not just physical flows of products and services but provides affordable, efficient, safer due to redundant systems, infinitely scalable, and easier integration with existing systems.

– Increased investment in IoT, a revolutionary technology that shows promising potential to the supply chain, is expected to drive the market. Tracking and monitoring are the main areas for IoT deployment in supply chain management. The technology allows warehouse and fleet managers to keep track of their cargo and inventory. It aids crucial functionalities such as the real-time location-tracking and forecasting contingency planning.

– Key vendors are utilizing collaborative robots or co-bots, the new generation of robots that are safe, smart, collaborative, and can work side-by-side with people. For instance, Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce player, employees several types of robots (palletizers, robo-stow, and drive unit) within its warehouses and perform various activities such as pick up heavy items, prepare goods for shipping or for storage. Currently, it has 200,000 robots in its warehouse, and in 2020, the company invested USD 40 million in new 350,000-square-foot robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts which is expected to drive the market in the future.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2026 forecasted, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

North America Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– Faster GDP growth and the highly aspirational Asian consumers have been the two main growth drivers for most of the emerging markets, including China, India, Malaysia, and the other developing markets in Southeast Asia. In China, for example, a rising middle class is expected to continue driving the steady growth of the Chinese auto market, with the market for new purchases and replacement of vehicles increasing. These factors are spurring the demand for automobiles in the region, consequently driving the market for Cloud Supply Chain Managements.

– The growth of the electric vehicle market in the region is associated majorly with the production of the electric motors for automotive applications in countries like India and China. According to the CAAM, in 2019, The People’s Republic of China remained the world’s largest electric car market, followed by Europe and the United States. In 2019, around 972,000 battery electric vehicles were sold, and 232,000 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles were sold in China. The Indian electric vehicle market will, however, eventually catch upto China due to the growing local economy, which is partly driven by the national economic transformation program called “Make in India. The ever increasing government regulations in favor of the electric vehicles market globally is also a significant factor for market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in India, according to the NITI Aayog projected umber of two-wheeler electric vehicles in 2020 was 7.35 million, which is expected to grow to 26.52 million in 2030.

– Due to trade war among the USA and China, the US government is planning to increase tariffs up to 25% on vehicles and car parts imported from China. China is the second biggest exporter of components to the United States, after Mexico. The United States is one of the largest auto markets in the world, and such tariffs will likely affect the automotive sector. As per the World Trade Organization, the conflict between these countries will directly affect 3% of the global trade and 8% of the automotive industry. Such situations are expected to have an impact on the Cloud Supply Chain Management market in the region.

This Cloud Supply Chain Management Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

