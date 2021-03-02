Cloud Storage Gateway Market Analysis by Recent Developments and Overview Outlook – 2026 | Amazon Web Services, Riverbed Technology, CTERA Networks Ltd, Cloud Gateway Co

The Cloud Storage Gateway Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Cloud Storage Gateway market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Cloud Storage Gateway market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Cloud Storage Gateway market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Cloud Storage Gateway industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Cloud Storage Gateway Market was valued at USD 2273.92 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11,125.32 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.46% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Storage Gateway Market: Amazon Web Services, Riverbed Technology, CTERA Networks Ltd, Cloud Gateway Co, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NetApp Inc, Dell EMC, Broadcom Ltd, Nasuni Corporation, Panzura Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Healthcare Industry offers Potential Growth

– The healthcare industry is moving towards Health information technology, which provides critical life-saving functions, consists of connected, networked systems and leverages wireless technologies, and leaving such systems more vulnerable to data breaches.

– Moreover, the healthcare industry is one of the industries, which was impacted badly by the data breaching in 2018. This is mainly due to the low IT budget compared to other private firms. According to Gemalto, the healthcare industry continues to lead in the number of incidents (27%) in 2018. Moreover, according to HIPAA, healthcare data breaches are now being reported at a rate of more than once per day.

– The healthcare industry deals with personal and/or sensitive data and they rely on encryption to protect that data.

– For instance, in 2018, the Department of Health and Human Services (HSS) Office of Civil Rights (OCR) issued a USD 4.3 million fine to University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, in violation of HIPAA encryption requirements.

Asia- Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth rate, owing to two developing economies of the world. Currently, these two countries are growing at a faster pace and many developmental activities are being done here and all these activities are contributing to big data. Therefore, the adoption of the cloud storage gateway helps in reducing data redundancy and utilize bandwidth resourcefully.

– All the benefits associated with storing Big data on the cloud such as data encryption, data recovery, etc. will lead to the growth of the cloud storage gateway market in the future.

– Owing to this, governments across countries in the region have taken several measures to promote data security. For instance, in India, the need for data masking is strongly supported by the government. In July 2018, “Personal Data Protection Bill, 2018” was released that highlights that the right to privacy is a fundamental right, thus promoting data privacy in the emerging countries.

Some of the recent developments are:

– August 2019 – Weintek USA partnered with Amazon Web Services for its cloud-based data and application storage for industrial operations. AWS deployed it Amazon S3 buckets which are specifically for cloud-based data storage.

– April 2019 – Microsoft’s started selling its product Azure Data Box Disk in Japan. Earlier this was available only in the US, European Union, Canada, and Australia. Data Box Disk is an SSD-disk based option for offline data transfer to Azure. Additionally, Data Box Gateway can be leveraged for transferring data to the cloud such as cloud archival, disaster recovery,

