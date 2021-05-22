Cloud Services Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends
Cloud Services Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, IBM, Salesforce, Google, Adobe, Vmware, SAP, Accenture, Alibaba, ServiceNow, Workday, Wipro
Cloud Services market study conducts comparative analysis of historical data and present trends, while considering the impact of Covid-19 pandemic to predict industry valuation by 2027.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cloud Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Cloud Services Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Cloud Services market was valued at 334000 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 488160 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.
Research has surveyed the Cloud Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cloud Services Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
Global Cloud Services Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
SaaS
IaaS
PaaS
BPaaS
DaaS
Cloud Managed Services
Cloud Professional Services
China Cloud Services Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions)
China Cloud Services Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
BFSI
Telecommunications
IT and ITeS
Government and Public Sector
Retail and Consumer Goods
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Others
Global Cloud Services Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions)
Global Cloud Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Cloud Services Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Cloud Services Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Oracle
IBM
Salesforce
Google
Adobe
Vmware
SAP
Accenture
Alibaba
ServiceNow
Workday
Wipro
Table of ContentChapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
Chapter Two: Global Cloud Services Overall Market Size
Chapter Three: Company Landscape
Chapter Four: Market Sights by Product
Chapter Five: Sights by Application
Chapter Six: Sights by Region
Chapter Seven: Players Profiles
Chapter Eight: Conclusion
Chapter Nine: Appendix
9.1 Note
9.2 Examples of Clients
9.3 Disclaimer
List of Table and Figure
Table 1. Cloud Services Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market
Table 2. Cloud Services Market Drivers in Global Market
Table 3. Cloud Services Market Restraints in Global Market
Table 4. Key Players of Cloud Services in Global Market
Table 5. Top Cloud Services Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 6. Global Cloud Services Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 7. Global Cloud Services Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021
Table 8. Global Companies Cloud Services Product Type
Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Cloud Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cloud Services Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type Global Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 12. By Type – Cloud Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 13. By Type – Cloud Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 14. By Application Global Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 15. By Application – Cloud Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 16. By Application – Cloud Services Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 17. By Region Global Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027
Table 18. By Region – Global Cloud Services Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 19. By Region – Global Cloud Services Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 20. By Country – North America Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 21. By Country – North America Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 22. By Country – Europe Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
Table 23. By Country – Europe Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027
Table 24. By Region – Asia Cloud Services Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021
continued…
