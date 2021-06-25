Cloud Security Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2027 Says Reports And Data Surging demand for cloud computing and the growing adoption of cloud in SMEs are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global cloud security market is expected to reach USD 32.39 Billion by 2027. Escalating BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend in various organizations is driving the growth of the cloud security market. BYOD helps in reducing hardware procuring and maintenance, which is beneficial in reducing organizational cost. Nevertheless, the key challenge with BYOD is providing security to a wide variety of devices, thereby persuading enterprises to opt for SaaS solutions as they have the capability to offer enhanced data security and reducing the chances of user error.

The report includes the impacts the economy and global Cloud Security industry has suffered due to the pandemic. The pandemic has made significant dents on the functioning of this industry, and therefore the inclusion of its effect was mandatory for accurate analysis of future trends.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., BMC Software Inc., Intel Corp., McAfee, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corporation, VMware, and Trend Micro Inc., among others.

A conscious effort is made by the subject matter experts to analyze how some business owners succeed in maintaining a competitive edge while others fail to do so makes the research interesting.

Cloud Security Market has maintained a steady growth rate in the past decade and is predicted to grow at a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The analysis offers an industry-wide evaluation of the market by looking at vital aspects like growth trends, drivers, constraints, opinions of industry experts, facts and figures, historical information, and statistically-backed and trade valid market information to predict the future market growth.

COVID-19 Impact



The prevalence of COVID-19 has caused people across the globe to work from home, where possible presenting a unique challenge for both the backend and frontend technologies supporting them. Several employees working from home are facing distractions from emails created a storm for email scammers to attack. There are numerous active COVID-19 scams that include phishing, ransomware, and other types of attacks, which work on making the victim believe that the email is a legitimate one from reasons such as status update from the company.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Cloud Security market on the basis of type, form, applications, end-users, and region:

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Database Security

Network Security

Web & Email Security

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

Others

The study encompasses the different regions of the world in which the Cloud Security industry operates. These regions are:

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK.

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

A.E.

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Manufacturing Analysis of the Cloud Security Market

The report dedicates a section to inspect the manufacturing process of Cloud Securitys. It includes a detailed analysis of the key feedstock required, cost and suppliers of the feedstock, cost analysis, pricing volatility, labor cost, and manufacturing process analysis of the Cloud Security market.

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor Analysis of the Cloud Security Market

Different marketing channels comprising of both direct and indirect channels have been assessed in detail in the Cloud Security market report. Crucial data pertaining to the marketing strategies adopted by companies, marketing channels, growth trends, pricing strategy, market standing, targeted consumers, and the distributors and traders operating in the market have also been included in the assessment.

The Cloud Security market research covers a detailed analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth forecasts of the global Cloud Security market.

Segmentation of the Cloud Security market to highlight the growth prospects and trends affecting these segments.

Varying consumption behavior of customers across various regions covered in the report.

Geographical study based on the market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and R&D projects of the different key Cloud Security market players.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key strategies used by prominent players and service providers to get ahead in the Cloud Security market?

What are the resources that exist in respective regions that attract the major players in the Cloud Security market?

What are the latest technologies that are being used by the market?

How are the recent trends affecting the growth of the global Cloud Security market?

What will be the estimated value of the Cloud Security market in the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

