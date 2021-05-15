Cloud Security Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2025

The transformation from traditional storage systems to cloud storage systems which are easier to manage, it has become the primary responsibility of all organizations to protect data which is stored in the cloud. Data contains intellectual property like patents, nondisclosure agreements, financials and employee details. Cloud Security is implemented to protect data, infrastructure and applications associated with Cloud Technology.

Cloud storage systems are easier to manage and cost effective due to these features many companies of small and medium range are opting out for cloud storage systems. Due to the evolution of cloud technology, there is a need for the If security can’t keep up with the agile public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud environments of today, gaps in protection will occur, which will become a threat for the organizations.

Cloud Security Market: Drivers and Restraints

Cloud computing security solutions provide customers with the availability, reliability, flexibility and safety they need to conduct business in a global marketplace and supports the remote workforce. Cloud computingS attacks, data loss prevention. These features of cloud security are primary drivers for the business. The upsurge in the handheld devices is another driver for cloud security market. The Recent agreement between Google and SAP to join hands for building enterprise solutions will drive the market as well.

Cloud Computing was built in virtualization, Issues with virtualization will lead to the security breach. Data integrity protection will be the primary challenge.

Cloud Security Market Segmentation

Cloud Security Market can be

Cloud Security by type:-

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Cloud Security by Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others (including retail and hospitality)

Cloud Segment:-

Data Loss Prevention

Email and Web Security

Cloud IAM

Cloud Database Security

Others (including network security, virtualization security etc.)

Regional Overview

North America stands as the potential market for the Cloud Security due to Government and Enterprise adaptation to cloud technology. In Asia Pacific, there will be tremendous growth for cloud security due to rising trend of BYOD and CYOD policies and superior advantages of cloud security services.

