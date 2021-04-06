Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing 2021 Global Outlook – Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), Imperva

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing in its latest report titled, “Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The cloud security market in manufacturing is expected to register a CAGR of 19.08% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing: Trend Micro, Inc., Imperva, Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos, PLC, Mcafee LLC, Qualys, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Computer Science Corporation (CSC), and Others.

Industry News:

– May 2019 – Trend Micro extended the reach of its container security offerings which will inspect all lateral and horizontal traffic movement between containers and platform layers It has added support for scanning of images prior to being loaded into a container registry.

– May 2019 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Symantec extended their collaboration to better secure hybrid networks. The integration of Ixia s CloudLens with Symantec Security Analytics, an industry-leading threat detection and forensics solution, allows Symantec customers to gain real-time visibility into their hybrid cloud environments.

– May 2019 – Confindustria, the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, announced that it renewed its agreement with IBM and will move its entire IT infrastructure to the IBM Cloud.

Key Market Trends:

Intrusion Detection and Prevention is the Fastest Growing Segment

– An Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

–Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia)

–Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India)

–South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

–The Middle East and Africa (UAE, Egypt, South Africa)

This Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Finally, the Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Cloud Security Market In Manufacturing Industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

