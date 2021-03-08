Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector Market 2021 Latest Developments, Demand and Technology Advancement – IBM Corporation, Intel Security- McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies

Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The cloud security market in energy sector is expected to register a CAGR of 11.2 % over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Players of Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector Market are: IBM Corporation, Intel Security- McAfee, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, CA Technologies, Nutanix, Netskope, Inc., and ProtectWise., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– February 2019 – Working Group Two introduced cloud-managed mobile network with Cisco Ultra Packet Core on Amazon Web Services. Focusing on the demands and opportunities of the 5G era, the WG2 platform allows mobile operators and enterprises to create and monetize a new breed of business and consumer mobile services that control the network through a simple cloud-based API.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks to Drive the Need for Cloud Security in the Energy sector

– Utilities and energy organizations are part of the critical infrastructure of any nation, which makes them a high-profile target for cyber terrorists and hackers alike.

– Owing to the rise in the developments in power grids, cyber-attacks have the potential to severely impact them, making multi-layered protection vital for securing the smart grid end-to-end. Compliance to regulations such as NERC CIP, as well as standards that include NIST, IEC, and ISO, and preparing for security audits are forcing extensive changes in the overall utility security framework.

– Moreover, according to the Cisco Systems, IT security professionals are engaging and investing extra into energy and utilities as they have suffered more public security breaches in the sector. Owing to this, cloud security in the energy sector is gaining prominence in the market.

Europe is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

– Industry 4.0 witnessed increased adoption in the energy sector in Europe, with improved methods for producing, delivering, and consuming energy. These new policies and government regulations aimed at mitigating the threat of climate change, fluctuating energy prices, and supply concerns.

– For instance, Germany launched a renewable-energy revolution, known as Energiewende, for solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, as well as smart grid operations. Nuclear energy is the primary source of electric energy in France.

– These utilities have adopted automation to enhance their processes and plant efficiency, through plant-specific modification and upgrades with the latest digital technologies across their upstream, downstream, and midstream operations.

– Digitalization of the energy sector in Europe is at the core of all significant commission initiatives, such as the Digital Single Market, the Energy Union package, and the Single Market strategy. These initiatives aimed at ensuring appropriate cybersecurity for operators, manufacturers, and end-users

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Cloud Security Market in Energy Sector market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts. The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

