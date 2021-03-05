Cloud Security Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 24.7% and Forecast to 2025

In its latest report on Cloud Security Market provides a concise analysis of the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, which in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

“Cloud Security Market is valued at USD 3967.5 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 18602.9 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.”

Increasing threat of cybercrime and targeted attacks, growing digital transformation in the education, telecom industry, media and entertainment sectors around the world are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Cloud Security Market.

Scope of Global Cloud Security Market Report-

Cloud security is a wide set of policies, technologies and applications that used to protect data, applications, virtualized IP, services and the associated infrastructure of cloud computing. It is a subdivision of a domain of network security, computer security and information security. It helps to protect data and various applications of computers from cloud-attacks and non-ethical access by providing secure network and information. Challenges relating security and privacy suitable for cloud computing are also delivered by cloud security services and solutions. The design of cloud security is more effective for giving preventive, corrective and detective controls. It is used to develop the security abilities of cloud providers and evaluates their individual risk. Cloud security design is effective only if the correct defensive implementations are in place. Organizations use the cloud in a variety of different service models such as SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS and deployment models like private, public and hybrid.

Global Cloud Security Market is segmented on the basis of service type, device type, industry vertical and region & country level. Based upon service type, cloud security market is classified into cloud identity and access management, data loss prevention, email & web security, cloud database security and network security. Based upon deployment type, cloud security market is classified into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Based upon industry vertical, cloud security market is classified into government, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, healthcare and pharmaceuticals and others

The regions covered in this cloud security market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of cloud security is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global Cloud Security Market Dynamics–

Increasing threat of cybercrime and targeted attacks, growing digital transformation in the education, telecom industry, media and entertainment sectors around the world are some of the major factors the growth of cloud security markets. According to US government report, The U.S. recorded entertainment sector enjoyed a trade surplus of USD 10.3 billion in 2016 and Live and recorded music sales are rising and digitally recorded music is expected to grow just under USD 1 billion in 2019. In addition, growing adoption of cloud computing by small and medium sized enterprises (SMSE), increasing use of smartphones and growing number of internet users and growing adoption of cloud services are also supplementing the adoption of cloud security solutions. As per World Bank, from 2006 to 2016, the number of internet user, has increased by nearly 28% from 206.01 million to 286.94 million in the U.S Furthermore, continued popularity of smartphones, tablets and eReaders are also expected to fuel the growth cloud security market in coming years. According to Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, the total number of mobile wireless connections in the U.S. was over 400 million in 2017.

However, lack of awareness among enterprises and consumers regarding the need for security services may hamper the growth of the market. According to The Center for Strategic and International Studies, Chinese hackers targeted over 75 organizations around the world in the manufacturing, media, healthcare and nonprofit sectors as a part of a broad-ranging cyber espionage campaign. In spite of that, adoption of technological advancements in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, automotive sectors and increasing internet users, rising awareness regarding the innovative cloud security technologies are anticipated to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the cloud security market.

Cloud Security Market Regional Analysis–

North America is dominating the global cloud security market with the potential rate due to rising digital transformation in the education, telecom industry and increasing internet users rapidly in this region. In addition, media and entertainment sectors are also supplementing the growth of the global cloud security market. According to World Bank, it was recorded that almost 287 million internet users accessed the web from United States.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to the increasing number of internet users, rising number of smart connection devices and adoption of smart phones in this region. In addition, developing strong internet infrastructure and security technology in developing countries such as China and India are also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, increasing government initiative towards smart cities will also increase the demand for cloud security services and solutions in forecast period. According to Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, about 560 million internet subscriptions in 2018, up from 238.71 million in 2013, India is the second-largest internet subscriptions market in the world. Also, India has the second-largest number of instant messaging service users worldwide, behind China, and the most social media users. China is the largest market with 21% of internet users, while India holds second place with 12%, according to the World Economic Forum.

Global Cloud Security Market Segmentation:–

By Service Type: Cloud identity and access management, Data loss prevention, Email & web security, Cloud database security, Network security

By Deployment Type: Public cloud, Private cloud, Hybrid cloud

By Industry Vertical: Government, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, Healthcare and pharmaceuticals, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Cloud Security Companies:

Cloud security market report covers prominent players are,

Trend Micro, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Panda Security

Sophos Ltd.

McAfee, Inc

Others

Top 5 Companies in the Global Cloud security Market:

Sophos

Sophos is securing more than 400,000 small to big scale organizations in more than 150 countries from most sophisticated cyber threats. The company’s cloud oriented and AI-enhanced solutions are able to ensure secure endpoints and networks against evolving cybercriminal tactics and techniques. Sophos is a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity. The company’s central cloud native management platform incorporates Sophos’ entire portfolio of next-generation products containing the Intercept X endpoint solution and the XG next-generation firewall, into a one stop single synchronized security system which is accessible through a set of APIs. Sophos sells its products and services through a large distribution channel of more than 53,000 partners and managed service providers (MSPs). The company has been awarded as a best security company by SC awards Europe 2020 and was highly applauded in the best cloud computing security solution category.

CipherCloud

CipherCloud is one of the world’s leading companies in cloud data security allows organizations to adopt the cloud providing secure data protection, compliance, and advanced technology. CipherCloud provides a wide-ranging multi cloud security platform that incorporates adaptive policy controls, advanced data protection, and cloud risk analysis. The company offers its products and solutions to the world’s largest financial services, telecommunication, and insurance, healthcare, and government organizations in more than 25 countries. CipherCloud was entitled Cloud Computing Security Product of the Year by SC Magazine. More than 3 Million users secure their cloud related data with ciphercloud adaptive access control.

Symantec

Symantec is the world’s leading computer software and cyber security company that protect the important data of all size organizations. To strengthen the potential of cybersecurity, the company has acquired Blue Coat Systems in 2016. With the acquisition of Blue Coat, Symantec then became the leader in data loss prevention, cloud generation security, website security, email and endpoint. Symantec Endpoint Security delivers the most complete, integrated endpoint security platform on the planet. As an on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based solution, the single-agent Symantec platform protects all mobile, smart endpoint devices, and adapts artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize security results.

Broadcom Inc.

is the worlds leading infrastructure Technology Company built on 50 years of innovation, collaboration and excellence. In 2019, Broadcom has acquired Symantec enterprise security business. The company is committed to technology leadership and leading semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. A unified cloud based management solution while ensuring protecting and detecting to all the sophisticated threats targeting endpoints.

McAfee

McAfee is a one of the leading device to cloud Security Company creates consumer and enterprise solutions with more than 30 years while securing end user devices against viruses, malware, fileless attacks, and serious threats at home and commercial areas. McAfee has widespread global threat intelligence network has more than 69000 enterprise customers in over 189 countries. The company adapts security analytics, cloud security, SIEM, and machine learning to enable protection, detection, and control to perform better mechanism simultaneously from device to cloud. McAfee transform IT environment by enabling the Office 365, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure in order to meet security and regulatory requirements to enable more responsive businesses.

Cisco

Cisco is the global leading technology that has been making the internet work since 1984. The company is integrating intent based technologies across networking, security, applications and the cloud to help customers in managing more users, endpoint devices and other networks. This will enable them to provide customers with a highly secure, intelligent platform for their digital business. The company operates into four business divisions including infrastructure platforms, applications, security and other products. The security product category includes network security, cloud, identity and access management, advanced threat protection, and unified threat management products. The company’s offerings are powered by cloud-driven threat intelligence based on Cisco Talos technology. The company has sales offices in around 97 countries, and sells their products and services both directly and through a variety of distribution channels. Cisco competes in the networking and communications equipment areas offering products and services for transporting data, voice, and video traffic through intranets, extranets, and the Internet.

