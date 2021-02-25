Cloud Security in Manufacturing Market to Witness the Highest Growth by 2026 | Trend Micro Inc., Imperva Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation

Global Cloud Security in Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Cloud Security in Manufacturing Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Cloud Security Market in Manufacturing.

The cloud security market in manufacturing is expected to register a CAGR of 19.08% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The growing threats of cyberattacks are augmenting the market growth. Manufacturing is one of the most highly targeted industries for cyberattacks. According to the EEF, 48% of manufacturers have at some point been subjected to a cybersecurity incident, and half of those organizations suffered financial loss or a disruption to their business. This is causing a major portion of a company’s budget to spend on security solutions.

– Migration of production processes from on-premise to cloud is a challenge, since most of the production processes are supported by on-premise solutions. Manufacturers should focus on new events that could be transferred to the cloud. For the old events, a more intelligent ERP system could be developed, which enables the manufacturing functions to scale as needed.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Security in Manufacturing Market are Trend Micro Inc., Imperva Inc., Broadcom Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Sophos PLC, Mcafee LLC, Qualys Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Computer Science Corporation (CSC) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2019 – Trend Micro extended the reach of its container security offerings, which may inspect all lateral and horizontal traffic movement between containers and platform layers. It has added support for scanning of images prior to being loaded into a container registry.

– May 2019 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Symantec extended their collaboration to better secure hybrid networks. The integration of Ixia’s CloudLens with Symantec Security Analytics, an industry-leading threat detection and forensics solution, allows Symantec customers to gain real-time visibility into their hybrid cloud environments.

– May 2019 – Confindustria, the main association representing manufacturing and service companies in Italy, announced that it renewed its agreement with IBM and will move its entire IT infrastructure to the IBM Cloud.

Key Market Trends

Intrusion Detection and Prevention is the Fastest Growing Segment



– An intrusion detection and prevention software (IDPS) monitors network traffic for signs of a possible attack. When it detects potentially dangerous activity, it takes action to stop the attack. Often this takes the form of dropping malicious packets, blocking network traffic, or resetting connections. The IDPS also usually sends an alert to security administrators about the potential malicious activity.

– The two main contributors to the successful deployment and operation of an IDS or IPS are the deployed signatures and the network traffic that flows through it.

– According to the Insider Threat 2018 report, most insider exploits are detected through IDPS. This indicates the popularity of IDPS and why majority of the vendors are offering this service.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



– Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region, due to the growth of the manufacturing sector. According to the ASEAN Post, the manufacturing sector has been one of ASEANs key economic growth drivers.

– The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) envisions ASEAN as a single market and production base. Meanwhile, mega trade arrangements, like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), if successful would be a positive step toward a broader Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP) that can serve as a useful intergovernmental forum for free trade.

– Major companies are setting their footprint in APAC, for instance, Google expanded the number of Google Cloud Platform regions in APAC from three to six in 2018.

