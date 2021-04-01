Cloud Security In Banking Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2025

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Global Cloud Security In Banking market in its latest report titled, “Cloud Security In Banking Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The market for cloud security solutions in the banking sector is set to grow at a CAGR of 33.1% for the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Global Cloud Security In Banking Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745737/cloud-security-in-banking-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=28

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Security In Banking Market: Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Vormetric, Inc., Boxcryptor, Trend Micro, Sophos, Wave Systems, Microsoft Azure, Temenos, nCino, and Others.

Industry News and Update:

– April 2019 – Scotiabank’s platform VP shared the Google’s cloud-native approach to protect personally identifiable information (PII) in Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The session will cover their considerations around access and bank application Identification.

Key Market Trends:

Cloud Email Security Software to Grow Significantly Over the Forecast Period

– Banking industry is one of the top targets of hackers using phishing attacks to breach security. According to Kaspersky Lab, in 2018, the number of users attacked with banking Trojans was 889,452 which was an increase of 15.9% in comparison with 767,072 in 2017 globally.

– Recently, in May 2019, UK banking giant TSB experienced one of these phishing-related emergencies. The messages were crafted to resemble authentic communications and informed recipients that TSB Bank accounts had been suspended due to recent technical and security issues and account verification is needed by which 1,300 customers reported their bank accounts had been robbed of everything they owned.

– Owing to this rise in mail phishing in banking, where fraudulent e-mails can look like they come from a real bank e-mail address, the need for security has gained significant importance. Cisco Advanced Phishing Protection deploys as a lightweight sensor via the cloud or on-premise, where sensor receives all messages considered clean by the Secure Email Gateway and determine if the message is malicious or not in the banking.

Top Line Market Forecast:

Both Regional and Global sectors are included in the Outlook, with special breakouts for the NAM, European, MENA, and Global regions. The data covered is from 2015 to 2019 historically and from 2020 to 2025 forecast, it also includes the impact of Covid-19 both on the short- and long-term prospects of the industry.

Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745737/cloud-security-in-banking-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?mode=28

North America to Account for Significant Share

– North America is holding a highest share as most number of data breaches in bank occurs in this region. In July, 2018, hackers used phishing emails to break into a Virginia bank in two separate cyber intrusions over an eight-month period, making off with more than $2.4 million total. With rising cyber threat the need of cloud security software in North American’s bank is increasing which is driving the market.

– Most banks have begun to explore cloud’s potential as a business building asset for transforming their operating and delivery models, clarifying requirements and governance issues and addressing regulatory and security issues in this region.

– Retail banks have been quick to explore cloud options. Accenture worked with a large bank in United States to create a cloud architecture that would automate the conversion of data from multiple sources into useful insights for making business decisions and providing more security.

– Bank of America chooses the Microsoft Cloud to support digital transformation and helping to deliver a new business efficiencies, support digital culture change and meeting customer needs. Also Bank of America is one such institution who won the best cloud initiative category at 2019 AFTAs for project Greenfield. The bank is aiming to host around 80 percent of its applications in its private cloud to secure all the customer data and give a high cyber security.

This Cloud Security In Banking Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Purchase Full Report @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/01091745737?mode=su?mode=28

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com