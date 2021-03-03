Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market Competitive Research and Future Outlook 2021 to 2027 | Intel Corporation, Ericsson AB, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Mavenir Systems

Latest added Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies., ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, NEC Corporation, Samsung Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Ericsson AB, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Mavenir Systems, and Asocs Ltd. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Cloud-Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market size is estimated to grow from USD 4.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 22.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. C-RAN helps in virtualizing networks. These virtual networks are then customized to meet the specific needs of applications, services, devices, customers, and operators. C-RAN also helps network operators provide dedicated virtual networks with functionalities specific to customer needs, over common network infrastructure. Additionally, it provides greater insights into network resource utilization with each customized network to match the level of delivery complexity required by supported services.

COVID-19 impact on the global C-RAN market

The quick spread of the coronavirus has created a health crisis and triggered a massive financial crisis worldwide. During this difficult time, Communication Service Providers (CSPs) around the world are facing four operational challenges—securing their network data, maintaining operational continuity, adapting to new traffic patterns, and assuring the quality for key services—during the COVID-19 crisis. COVID-19 has pushed legacy processes well beyond peak capacity, exposing their inefficiencies and reliance on manual processing. Due to the pandemic, enterprises have focused more on understanding the exact role automation plays in digital transformation and, ultimately, how to measure its ROI as compared to other competing initiatives. This is expected to have a considerable effect on the C-RAN market, which would drive and achieve momentum.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increase in the demand for 5G network technologies

Many telecom companies are implementing 5G services for enhancing their service capabilities. Many regions are expected to rapidly adopt 5G services in the upcoming years. The present race of becoming the top leader in 5G delivery is expected to boost C-RAN investments. 5G is expected to deliver high bandwidth with less latency. 5G caters to various networking requirements, including enormous capacity users, which eventually lead to enormous connectivity concerns. There is also a concern over the efficient use of spectrum and network resources to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). The rising demand for 5G network technologies is expected to increase the demand for C-RAN network solutions and services in the coming years.

Restraint: Need for high fronthaul capacities restricts the market growth

A big challenge for C-RAN recognition is the fronthaul issue. Fronthaul connections are links between BBUs and RRUs. The widely used interface between BBUs and RRUs is Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), which transfers digitized radio signals as input/output samples. Due to a rise in the demand for the CPRI data rate, the optical fibers are mostly used for the fronthaul technology. In the present situation, fronthaul solutions are CPRIs.

Opportunity: Increase in the number of internet users around the world

Increased internet connectivity around the world has created a new opportunity for telecom service providers to increase their revenue; however, there is a challenge for telecom players to meet the ever-increasing customer expectations such as low latency, high bandwidth, and more uptime to survive the competition in the market. Telecom players are investing heavily in capitalizing on this new opportunity. The increasing investment by telecom players in infrastructure is driving the growth of the C-RAN market. As the number of internet users are increasing and expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years, the demand for C-RAN is also expected to rise.

Challenge: Security threats

The open broadcast nature of wireless architectures makes them vulnerable to new attacks, such as unauthorized or illegitimate access to sensitive information. From the perspective of Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) network protocol architecture, malicious attacks can take place in different layers. C-RAN is inherited from Cognitive Radio Networks (CRNs) and has a wire-less network at its core; therefore, it also faces many common security threats such as Primary User Emulation Attack (PUEA) and Spectrum Sensing Data Falsification (SSDF) attacks. As a comparatively new network architecture, due to its transmission and self-deploying nature, it faces more serious security threats and trust problems than traditional wireless networks and CRNs.

Solution segment is estimated to grow at higher growth rate during the forecast period

The C-RAN solution implements the Data Center Network technology to enable low-cost, high reliability, low latency, and high bandwidth interconnections between BBU pools. C-RAN requires less components, leading to low energy consumption, maintenance costs, and rental costs. It also optimizes the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX) for network operators and improves network security as it is centralized. Enterprises have also benefited from enhanced capacity and coverage. C-RAN can be self-optimized, self-configured, and self-adaptable using Software-Defined Network (SDN) or Network Functions Virtualization (NFV).

Cloud segment to lead the C-RAN market during the forecast period

Cloud-RAN is the evolution version of Centralized-RAN, wherein BBU are virtualized. It reduces the maintenance cost of virtual BBUs as they are stored in data center storages. These data centers possess efficient information exchange and can perform extensive computation that is difficult in current networks. As it is possible to virtualize after centralization is complete, cloud C-RAN exploits a combination of both virtualization and centralization. Thus, all organizations have already completed or started to centralize to make transition to C-RAN.

Enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Enterprises make the use of C-RAN to deploy in-building network solutions as it provides enhanced coverage and capacity. The centralization of BBUs greatly reduces TCO; however, it can be self-optimized, self-configured, and self-adaptable using SDN or NFV. This reduces power and maintenance costs and provides improved performance and efficiency. This also enables networks to be replaced or enhanced easily as per future requirements.

4G network type to lead the C-RAN market during the forecast period

LTE or 4G was first introduced in 2009. It has brought several important changes, which include higher backhaul capacity to cells, the use of RRUs on towers, and centralized BBUs. It has introduced the use of Multiple Input Multiple Output (MIMO) antennas to increase the capacity of air interference between towers and User Equipment (UE). C-RAN architectures based on LTE systems can have a maximum distance of 20 km in fiber links between RRUs and BBUs.

Asia Pacific to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. With the constant rise in mobile data traffic, APAC tends to hold significant potential in terms of C-RAN deployments as the region is witnessing major spending in the C-RAN market. The transition of mindsets from traditional RAN architectures to C-RAN architectures has been leading to large-scale investments in the telecom industry, apparently spreading the scope of C-RAN. In the APAC region, the real opportunity for C-RAN deployments lies particularly in regions where there are ample amounts of fiber available for transportation. This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for C-RAN vendors as fiber availability is a critical requirement for C-RAN deployments.

Key Market Players

The C-RAN market comprises key solution and service providers, such as Nokia, Huawei, Ericsson, ZTE, NEC, Cisco, Samsung, Altiostar, Fujitsu, Intel, Mavenir, ASOCS, Radisys, CommScope, Artiza Networks, Anritsu, 6WIND, EXFO, Airspan, VIAVI, Infinera, Texas Instruments, Amphenol, Xilinx, Dali Wireless, and Casa Systems. These players have adopted various strategies to grow in the global C-RAN market.

This research report categorizes the C-RAN market to forecast revenues and analyze trends in each of the following subsegments:

Based on components, the C-RAN market has the following segments:

Solution

Services

Based on deployment, the market has the following segments:

Centralized

Cloud

Based on end user, the C-RAN market has the following segments:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

Based on network type, the market has the following segments:

5G

4G

3G and 2G

Based on region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In November 2020, Ericsson in collaboration with Telia, a Swedish telecommunication service provider, announced the introduction of 5G in Estonia. Both companies would use resources from Ericsson Radio System and hardware produced locally. 5G rollouts were observed in three cities and are estimated to be available in 20 cities by the end of this year.

In April 2020, ZTE collaborated with Red Hat, a leading global provider of open-source solutions, to deploy open 5G networks in China. This was accomplished by combining Red Hat’s OpenStack platform with ZTE’s hardware.

In March 2020, Nokia acquired Elenion Technologies, a US-based company focusing on the photonics technology. The company aims at expanding by utilizing Elenion Technologies’ expertise and unique design platform to improve the optical connectivity of 5G, cloud, and enterprise networking.

In October 2019, NEC announced the launch of FIWARE-based smart cities platform in India. The new product is based on FIWARE foundation’s open source platform, which supports Next Generation Service Interfaces (NGSIs). The platform is ideal for smooth integrations with smart city projects that accumulate data from a wide range of small city applications.

In March 2019, Huawei announced the release of Telco Cloud Networking Solution. This solution aims at delivering the first end-to-end 400G DC network architecture and enables carriers to offer innovative services, enabling 5G, IoT, and VR over flexible network architectures.

