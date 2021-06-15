Cloud POS Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

Global Cloud POS Market is valued approximately USD 1.29 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.38 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Cloud POS applications help businesses develop and handle a wide variety of payment choices. They are an essential tool for ringing up sales. These also aid in areas such as pricing, marketing, inventory control, accounting, customer support, property management, digital signage and security. Such systems help businesses save on overall cost of ownership, time to deploy, and solve challenges by offering a streamlined management system and reducing the need for installations on site. In the cloud POS industry, the application areas considered include retail and consumer goods, travel and hospitality, transport and logistics, media and entertainment, and health care. The area of application for retail and consumer products is projected to have the highest market share, since it provides the customer with seamless experience, real-time data and omnichannel execution. Growing investments in cloud technology worldwide and a increasing number of non-cash transactions further boost demand for cloud POS solutions and fuel market growth.

The regional analysis of Cloud POS market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the adoption of various associated services. Moreover, Europe is also expected to show considerable growth over the forecast period (2020-2026) due to the proliferation of cloud computing in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cegid Group

Celerant Technology

Clover Network, Inc

EPOS Now

Shop Keep

ERPLY

Future POS

Kounta Holdings Pty Limited

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Organization Site:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Application:

Retail and E-commerce

Restaurants

Hospitality

Transportation & logistics

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Cloud POS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors