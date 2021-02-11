Cloud Oss Bss Market Competitive Outlook, Growth Tactics, Industrial Demand And Shares

Cloud Oss Bss Market report is not only all-encompassing but it is also object-oriented that has been formed with the combination of an admirable industry experience, inventive solutions, industry insight and most modern tools and technologies. This market document carries out comprehensive analysis of company profiles of key market players that offers a competitive landscape. Commitments and deadlines are firmly pursued to produce and deliver such finest market report. Cloud Oss Bss Market research report puts forth notable data, present market trends, future events, market environment, technological innovation, imminent technologies and the technical development in the related industry. For structuring this most excellent Cloud Oss Bss Market research report, a committed and expert team of forecasters, analysts and researchers work scrupulously. The report gives wide-ranging statistical analysis of the market’s continuous positive developments, capacity, production, production value, cost and profit, supply and demand and import-export. The report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the Ict industry. Furthermore, diverse markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and emerging opportunities are taken into consideration while inspecting the market and preparing this report.

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market By Solutions (Operations Support System, Business Support System), Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Architecture (Revenue Management, Service Fulfilment, Service Assurance, Customer Management, Network Management Systems), Network (Cable & Satellite, Fixed & Wireless, Mobile, MVNO/MVNE), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of convergent billing systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

OSS/BSS stands for operations support systems/ business support system which provides network and customer data for back office. OSS is used to provide data such as network availability and network data information and BSS provide subscription information. Need of faster deployment and growing awareness about cloud OSS BSS is the major factor for the growth of this market. OSS and BSS provide efficient and reliable offer services to many subscribers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Increasing preference for convergent billing systems is driving the market.

Low operational cost is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Risk concerns related to cloud security is restraining the market.

Less adoption of cloud technology.

Segmentation: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

By Solutions Operations Support System Service Assurance Resource Inventory Management Network Management Business Support System Billing and Revenue Management Customer and Product Management Service Fulfilment

By Service Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud

By End- User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Architecture Revenue Management Service Fulfilment Service Assurance Customer Management Network Management Systems

By Network Cable & Satellite Fixed & Wireless Mobile MVNO/MVNE



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Tata Consultancy services announced the launch of their new version of HOBS (Hosted OSS/BSS) which is a TM Forum certified platform for digital enterprises. They will provide digital providers to simplify their processes, increase customer experience and to launch new digital services. The main aim is to provide security & privacy and a cloud based architecture business model.

In March 2015, Wipro Ltd announced that along with Orga Systems they are able to create a pre- integrated BSS solution. Wipro’s Open MVNO ‘Telco-in-a-box’ will provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSP) in mobile fixed broadband spaces and in postpaid and prepaid segments. The main aim is that through end- to- end solutions provide business value to the customers.

Competitive Analysis

Global cloud OSS BSS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud OSS BSS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia, Oracle, Sigma Systems Canada LP, Cisco Systems, MYCOM OSI, Comviva, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Optiva, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AMDOCS, SUBEX, TEOCO Corporation.

