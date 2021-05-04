Cloud Network Infrastructure Market Technology Advancement and Growth Analysis 2021 to 2026- IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Alphabet Inc

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Cloud Network Infrastructure Market including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cloud Network Infrastructure from 2021 till 2026. The report covers the pre COVID-19 historic data, impact of COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global cloud infrastructure services market to grow from USD 73.0 billion in 2019 to USD 166.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Network Infrastructure Market: IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Oracle Corporation, Alphabet Inc., EMC Corporation, Dell, Inc., Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Inc, Microsoft Corporation and others.

Recent Developments:

In September2019, Oracle partnered with VMware to offer support customers in implementing hybrid cloud strategies. Under this partnership, customers will be able to execute their hybrid cloud strategies by running VMware Cloud Foundation on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This partnership would enable customers to easily migrate VMware vSphere workloads to Oracle’s Generation 2 Cloud Infrastructure and take advantage of consistent infrastructure and operations.

In August 2019, AWS expanded its global presence by opening new data centers in Hong Kong. This newly launched data center allows its commercial customers to run applications and store their content in data centers in Hong Kong while connecting to the global AWS network.

In June 2018, Alibaba Cloud and Commvault announced a partnership to leverage each other’s technologies and market advantages to deliver integrated features on a single unified platform, provide advanced centralized support, and offer innovative, personalized

Global Cloud Network Infrastructure Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cloud Network Infrastructure market on the basis of Types are:

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Others

On the basis of Application , the Global Cloud Network Infrastructure market is segmented into:

SME

Large Enterprises

Regional Analysis For Cloud Network Infrastructure Market:

North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Influence of the Cloud Network Infrastructure Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Cloud Network Infrastructure market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Cloud Network Infrastructure market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Cloud Network Infrastructure market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Cloud Network Infrastructure market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Cloud Network Infrastructure market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cloud Network Infrastructure Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

