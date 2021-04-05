Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market 2021 Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Demand Analysis | Leading Players – Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Temenos, AWS, Google

Latest added Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Temenos, AWS, Google, ProgrammableWeb, Appcelerator, EXADEL, 8Base. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

This report studies the Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Cloud mobile BaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period. The demand for Cloud mobile BaaS is driven by the Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment.

COVID -19 Impact on Cloud mobile BaaS Market

In the current scenario, The sudden shutdown of offices, schools, colleges, and physical retail stores has massively disrupted operations; this has led to an increase in the demand for digital workplace tools and services. As the COVID-19 pandemic has been spreading all over the globe, most of the people prefer to work from home rather than from a local office, head office, or global branch of an organization and therefore require mobility in terms of access to office resources and data. The demands the additional demand for the cloud technology and cloud services. The COVID-19 wave is expected to continue across the globe, and the impact will be seen till the end of Q4 2020. The impact on the market is expected to reduce as we enter the Q1 2021. Covid-19 impacted the cloud mobile backend as a service market positively as a huge workforce of enterprises across the world are working from home. This demands improved cloud mobile BaaS. The covid-19 pandemic offers ample opportunities for vendors of the cloud mobile BaaS market.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS

Since the last decade, the introduction of smartphones and their evolutions changed the way people communicate with each other. The mobile app changed people’s lives, enabling instant communication between manufacturers/developers and end users, marketing activities, and transforming the nation’s economy. The mobile app brings together app developers and smartphone users. The developers can extend smartphone functionality to promote the product and services, whereas smartphone users use the mobile app as a single place to shop with wide and easy to access. It has benefits such as improved communication channels, reduced transactional costs, and customer loyalty gaining. The increasing adoption of mobile apps plays an important role in the economy. As per MindSea, in 2019, 204 billion mobile apps were downloaded (excluding reinstallation and app updates) across the world. With this increase, demand for BaaS also is expected to increase, as it helps develop and keep running them..

Restraint: Higher CAPEX demand for BaaS

Developing BaaS within enterprise premises requires a higher cost of initial investment, time, and efforts. Due to this, enterprises move to BaaS. But Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) needed for cloud mobile BaaS systems requires a high cost that is the initial purchase of BaaS. The complexities, such as mode of deployment, upgradation, and infrastructure cost, restrict the adoption of BaaS. SMEs also face budget constraints to transform IT infrastructure. Therefore, enterprises are sometimes hesitant to opt for cloud mobile BaaS systems, and this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the cloud mobile BaaS.

Opportunity: Increasing adoption of mobile devices

The adoption of mobile devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and wearables, has increased drastically in recent times, majorly because of their advantages, such as mobility and enhanced features. It is expected that the adoption of mobile devices would increase, especially between the age groups of 18–40. As per BuildFire, there are 2.7 billion smart phone user while 1.35 billion tablet users across the globe and growing with 2% per year. The region-wise social media penetration rate across various regions, a number of global smartphone users across the major countries, adoption of cloud infrastructure and services, and global data traffic via smartphones are increasing tremendously. The increase in the use of smartphones and the creation of user-friendly mobile apps and social media platforms are expected to increase the amount of data generated from the social media. AI technology is used by large enterprises to understand, generate, and analyze trends, likes, or dislikes of their customers and understand the topics, which attract maximum attention in real time. Hence, increasing engagement of users on social media using mobile devices is considered the most important driver for the growth of the cloud mobile BaaS market.

Challenge: Security and privacy concerns for confidential data and business processes

Maintaining the privacy and confidentiality of enterprise-level data, especially financial data, plays a crucial role in enterprises. Hence, companies are reluctant to move their confidential data as well as business operations to the cloud and prefer using on-premises or traditional proposal management methods, which inhibit the growth of the cloud mobile BaaS market. Enterprises are extremely sensitive when it comes to their communication channels, as it directly affects the security and privacy of the organizational data. In the cloud mobile backend as a service market, this security-related concern is substantial as the customer’s business is fully dependent on the security and privacy of organizational data. In case of any disruption to enterprise data, the clients’ business will suffer a major setback. Therefore, cloud mobile BaaS needs to be monitored continuously to minimize risks and improve the security features of it. Cloud mobile BaaS must ensure the safety of sensitive data while interacting via different systems, such as Android, Windows, and IoS.

Android platform segment to hold the largest market share among services during the forecast period

By platform, the Cloud mobile BaaS market is segmented into Android, iOS, and others ( Windows, Blackberry, Titanium, HTML, and Node.js). iOS platform is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, while the Android platform is expected to hold the largest market size. The factor driving the adoption of the cloud mobile BaaS solution is an increasing number of mobile devices with platforms, such as Android, iOS, and Windows Phone.

By vertical, BFSI vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period

By vertical, The cloud mobile backend as a service market is sub-segmented as BFSI; IT and ITeS; manufacturing; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; retail and eCommerce; media, entertainment, and gaming; telecommunications; and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and government and public sector). BFSI; retail and eCommerce, and media, entertainment, and gaming verticals are expected to grow at the significant CAGRs due to extensive usage and dependency in the cloud that needs BaaS to take care of backend functionality.

Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market research report genuinely attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Besides, the Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market report gives insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. With the global market data provided in this report, it has become easy to gain global perspective for the international business. The market report also performs study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. An international Cloud/Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Marketing report aids to establish correlative relationship between the product brand and consumers’ needs and preferences.

