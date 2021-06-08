Cloud Migration Services Market 2021 Size, Share, Business Overview, Future Prospect by 2027 | IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Netbase Solutions, Inc., Hootsuite Media, Inc., Tableau Software

The Cloud Migration Services Market size is estimated to grow from USD XX Billion in 2021 to USD XX Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

Latest added Cloud Migration Services Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are Oracle Corporation, Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Netbase Solutions, Inc., Hootsuite Media, Inc., Tableau Software, Crimson Hexagon, SAS Institute, and Salesforce.com Inc. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Get Sample PDF (including COVID19 Impact Analysis) of Market Report @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-migration-services-market/sample/

This report studies the Cloud Migration Services Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Cloud Migration Services Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Cloud Migration Services Market, By Service Type (PaaS, IaaS, and SaaS), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), End-user (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Government, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing), Organization Size, Region-Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Cloud Migration Services Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Cloud Migration Services Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

To Get This Report at an Attractive Cost, Click Here @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-migration-services-market/buy/

The demand for cloud computing is expected to be driven by many factors, such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security. Cloud migration services combine the know-hows of research and innovation, with the complete lifecycle of cloud-ready solutions, to offer accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM) and enhanced operational processes.

By Service Type, the automation and integration service type is estimated to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud migration services market on the basis of service type comprises of automation and integration, application hosting and monitoring, disaster recovery, DevOps, training and consulting, support and maintenance, and managed services. The automation and integration service type is estimated to have the largest market size in 2027, due to the largescale adoption of cloud migration services worldwide. Automation enables enterprises to streamline their cloud migration activities efficiently. Automation helps in reducing costs, manual intervention, time, and risk of failure. It supports improved business agility and migration of the entire workload for rapid recovery during downtime.

By Application, the security and compliance management is expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period

Cloud migration services can be used for various applications across industry verticals. The applications segment of the cloud migration services market is further segmented into project management, infrastructure management, security and compliance management, and others (performance management and workforce management). The security and compliance management is expected to grow at highest rate. A few of the major reasons for large-scale adoption of the security and compliance application are protecting data from misuse, meeting compliance needs, accessing control, delivering robust data encryption, and enhancing integration.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share and dominate the cloud migration services market during the forecast period. North America has the highest adoption of cloud migration services, due to the presence of large enterprises, better technical expertise, and the implementation of the latest technologies. Europe is gradually advancing toward migrating workloads to the cloud environment, to process data at a rapid pace and drive quick business insights. APAC, MEA, and Latin America are expected to record significant growth rates in the adoption of cloud migration services, as many large enterprises are expected to utilize significant growth opportunities to expand their market in these regions. The SMEs in these regions have also realized the benefits of cloud computing and are migrating their solutions to the cloud to drive business results and improve efficiency and productivity.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Increased agility and automation

In the era of complex and diverse computing environment, the end-users are searching for smarter ways to ensure the optimum utilization of resources. This search brings with it, additional levels of management complexities, thereby increasing the need for agility and automation. The deployment of cloud migration services enables organizations to achieve appropriate levels of automation, along with agility. Enterprises feel the need to be more flexible and agile than their traditional virtualization approach, which can be easily achieved by migrating the existing workload to the cloud. Business agility on the cloud is expected to be the major driver for cloud migration.

In addition, the cloud migration services enable end-users to gain operational and economic benefits of cloud computing through multiple automation tools, including automated backup and recovery, auto-scaling, and auto-provisioning. The automation tools provide numerous benefits, such as managing multiple cloud deployments, enabling automatic recovery in case of crisis, and improving the disaster recovery/business continuity. Cloud migration services enhance the business agility across different cloud environments, thereby improving the service levels in enterprises.

Restraint: Fear of vendor lock-in

As numerous migration services are offered by the CSPs, many SMEs and large enterprises are adopting these services to migrate their on-premises workload to cloud. Irrespective of the cost-saving benefits and efficiencies, enterprises limit themselves to the chosen vendors for specific protocols and tools. In this competitive world where every company wants to gain a competitive edge over the other, companies do not want to rely on a single vendor. This would not only make migration costly but also require a multi-cloud environment comprising various cloud vendors and in-house systems.

Opportunity: Opportunities for MSPs

The cloud migration services market creates opportunities for the MSPs. The MSPs can handle numerous tasks, such as managing virtual machines, cloud services, storage services, migration services, and applications that are running on public cloud environments, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, IBM Bluemix, and Google Cloud. Migrating to the cloud can be an intimidating process for the SMEs that lack the technical expertise and have budget constraints. This is when the MSPs can help and overcome the challenges that the businesses face, including a limited workforce and bandwidth, and the implementation of complex programs. Additionally, the MSPs can also suggest in adopting the right program according to the organization’s priorities, resulting in increased agility, reduced capital costs, and increased efficiency.

Challenge: Complexities in redesigning the network for cloud

The redesigning of networks for migration from on-premises to the cloud requires high initial investments, which is difficult especially for the SMEs that have limited budgets and resources. Moreover, most of the enterprises have found the upgrade to cloud deployment complex and costly. Enterprises need to take care of a number of issues, along with the network architecture, to accommodate their cloud infrastructure setup. It is very difficult to achieve visibility, measure the performance, and manage the workloads across multiple cloud deployment models. Complexity is the biggest challenge in cloud migration, due to its deployment structure and strategies required for building and managing the cloud migration.

Scope of the report

The research report segments the cloud migration services market into the following submarkets:

By Service Type

Automation and Integration

Disaster Recovery

Application Hosting and Monitoring

DevOps

Training and Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

By Application

Project Management

Infrastructure Management

Security and Compliance Management

Others (Performance Management and Workforce Management)

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecommunications and ITES

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others (Travel & Hospitality and Education)

By Region

North America US Canada

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Middle East Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Key Market Players

AWS (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Cisco (US), NTT Data (Japan), and VMware (US)

The company offers AWS Cloud to enterprises for the migration of applications, data, workload, and other IT resources. Developers and architects leverage the AWS Cloud to design, develop, test, and deploy new applications by employing Application Programming Interface (APIs) of the cloud. Migration of applications/solutions to the cloud provides various benefits, such as instant scalability and elasticity, isolated processes, reduced operational effort, and on-demand provisioning and automation. Enterprises need a flexible and secure solution to migrate to the cloud without any potential data loss and with zero downtime. AWS provides cloud migration products and services that enable real-time data monitoring and quick data transfer with significant cost savings.

Recent Developments

In October 2017, IBM announced 2 new services for enterprises to move their data and applications to the cloud. These 2 services named IBM Cloud Migration Services and IBM Cloud Deployment Services help enterprises migrate their existing workloads to the public cloud, more easily and cost-effectively.

In May 2016, Microsoft and SAP partnered to accelerate Microsoft’s digital transformation on the cloud. As per the partnership, Microsoft would deploy SAP HANA on Azure, which would enable new deployment options, and cloud integration and migration from SAP and Office 365.

In May 2016, AWS and Salesforce entered into an agreement, wherein AWS would offer its cloud platform to deploy core services of Salesforce, such as Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, App Cloud, Community Cloud, and Analytics Cloud. As per the agreement, Salesforce would utilize AWS to help bring new infrastructure online more quickly and efficiently.

In November 2015, Google forged a strategic partnership with CloudEndure, a provider of live migration and disaster recovery solutions, to offer free migration to the GCP. This partnership would help customers migrate from any Windows/Linux machine or platform, delivering quick migrations without any downtime or data loss.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-migration-services-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits :

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com