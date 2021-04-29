Cloud Microservices Market 2021 – Explained Effective Movements | Microsoft, Marlabs Inc., Invision, GitHub Inc., Contino, Kontena, Broadcom

The Cloud Microservices market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.01 Billion in 2021 to USD 32.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.5 % during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The “Cloud Microservices – Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2021-2027 ” Study has been added to MarketDigits Market Research offering. The study focus on both qualitative as well as quantitative side and follows Industry benchmark and NAICS standards to built coverage of players for final compilation of study. Some of the major and emerging players profiled are OpenLegacy, Microsoft, Marlabs Inc., Invision, GitHub Inc., Contino, Kontena, Broadcom, Idexcel Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Infosys Limited, NGINX Inc., Oracle, Pivotal Software, Inc., Syntel, Inc., Gurock, Marlabs Inc. and IBM.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-microservices-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Cloud Microservices Market, By Component (Platform, Services), Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), Deployment (Private, Public, Hybrid), Verticals (Retail & E-Commerce, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Cloud Microservices Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Cloud Microservices Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-microservices-market/buy/

The Cloud Microservices market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.01 Billion in 2021 to USD 32.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.5 % during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The major factors driving the market are digital transformations, proliferation of the microservices architecture and, customer-oriented business. In this study, 2020 has been considered as the base year and 2021-2027 as the forecast period.

Cloud Microservices Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Digital transformations

Proliferation of the microservices architecture

Customer-oriented business

Restraints

Security and compliance

Opportunities

Increasing adoption of cloud-based applications

Emergence of IoT applications

Challenges

Organizational challenges while implementing microservices

Digital transformations drives the global cloud microservices market

In today’s business environment, with the rapid advancements in technologies, there is an increase in the use of digital solutions, connected devices, and IT systems. This rapid rise in technological innovations has paved the way for the growth of digital transformation. Organizations across the globe are eagerly implementing new applications across their verticals to engage customers in innovative and captivating ways. Moreover, to fulfill the organizational needs entirely, these new applications must be deployed in an agile environment, leading to a rapid and responsive development while keeping the security performance and cost-effectiveness optimal. The microservices architecture helps enterprises rapidly build and deploy business applications. It provides greater flexibility in developing applications as compared to the monolithic architecture. It has a range of benefits, such as faster Time to Market (TTM), scalability, and lower operational cost. In addition to this, microservices are helping businesses in reducing the complexity of the software development process. Hence, businesses are adopting the cloud microservices approach, which is essential in developing advanced business applications.

Objectives of the Study:

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global cloud microservices market on the basis of platform, services, deployment types, organization sizes, verticals, and regions. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The report aims to strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and Research & Development (R&D) activities in the cloud microservices market.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the cloud microservices market begins with capturing data on key vendor’s revenues through a secondary research using sources such as Uptime Institute and IEEE. The vendor offerings are also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall market size of the global cloud microservices market from the revenue of the key players in the market. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market was split into several segments and subsegments, which were then verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with key people, such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed to complete the overall market engineering process and to arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

The cloud microservices market ecosystem comprises vendors such as AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Contino (UK), CoScale (Belgium), IBM (US), Idexcel (US), Infosys (India), Kontena (Finland), Macaw (US), Marlabs (US), Microsoft (US), Netifi (US), NGINX (US), OpenLegacy (US), Oracle (US), Pivotal Software (US), RapidValue Solutions (US), RoboMQ (US), Salesforce (US), SmartBear Software (US), Software AG (Germany), Syntel (US), TCS (India), Unifyed (US), and Weaveworks (UK).

Major Developments

In November 2017, CA Technologies announced enhancements to CA’s DevOps portfolio by introducing new releases in the Continuous Delivery portfolio and CA Digital Experience Monitoring. It would accelerate and automate development and release, improve testing, and provide unprecedented visibility into digital experiences.

In May 2017, IBM, Lyft, and Google announced the introduction of Istio, an open source technology that helps developers securely manage a network of microservices. Istio runs on Kubernetes

In March 2016, Microsoft introduced Azure Service Fabric, a microservices platform for developing business applications on cloud

Target Audiences for Cloud Microservices Market Report:

Cloud microservices platform and solution vendors

Cloud services providers

Cloud microservices providers

Application developers

Container services providers

System integrators

Third-party vendors

Cloud microservices end-users

Government agencies and organizations

Regulatory and compliance agencies

DevOps services providers

“Study answers several questions for the stakeholders, primarily which market segments will focus in next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments”.

Scope of the Cloud Microservices Market Report:

The research report categorizes the cloud microservices market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following subsegments:

Cloud Microservices Market By Component:

Paltform

Services

Cloud Microservices Market By Services:

Consulting services

Integration services

Training, support and maintained services

Cloud Microservices Market By Deployment Type:

Public

Hybrid

Private

Cloud Microservices Market By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Cloud Microservices Market By Industry:

BFSI

IT and ITeS

Telecommunications

Government

Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Others (Education, Energy & Utilities, and Travel & Hospitality)

Cloud Microservices Market By Region:

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Critical questions which the report answers

What are the industries which the cloud microservices companies are exploring?

Which are the key players in the market and how intense is the competition?

Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?

What are the upcoming industry applications for cloud microservices?

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, MarketDigits offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Product Analysis:

Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolio of each company

Geographic Analysis:

Further breakdown of the North America cloud microservices market

Further breakdown of the Europe market

Further breakdown of the APAC cloud microservices market

Further breakdown of the MEA market

Further breakdown of the Latin America cloud microservices market

Company Information:

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The major factors driving the cloud microservices market are digital transformations, proliferation of the microservices architecture and, customer-oriented business.

Traditionally, monolithic approach was being followed in the organizations that was built as a single, autonomous unit. In monolithic approach, to scale specific functions of an application, the developer has to scale the entire application instead of just the desired components. Whereas, cloud microservices architecture gives developers the freedom to independently develop and deploy service applications that are built through HTTP/REST language and APIs. Enterprises are rapidly adopting cloud microservices platform and services included in it. The rise in demand for cloud microservices architecture is due to its various features such as less development time, easy deployment, reusability in different projects, better fault isolation, works well with containers, integration with third-party services, and easy to understand.

The report provides detailed insights into the global cloud microservices market, which is segmented on the basis of component (platform and service), deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. Among components, the platform segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, as there is an increasing need for cloud microservices architecture in every vertical for scaling functions at a very granular level that results in an efficient system optimization and organization.

Digital transformations and proliferation of the microservices architecture is expected to drive the growth of cloud microservices market

Retail and eCommerce

The Retail is one of the fastest-growing verticals due to the rising consumer purchasing power. With the proliferation of the online market, retailers are adopting innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, digital stores, and social media networks. With the ever-increasing competition in this sector, customer experience proves to be a very vital differentiating factor among the array of online shopping options. Online retailers or eCommerce vendors risk losing out on their users because of negative customer experience. Hence, there has been a high adoption of cloud microservices methodologies in the eCommerce and retail vertical due to its benefits, such as improved operational efficiency, simple architecture, easy deployment, faster time-to-market, and enhanced customer experience.

The need to improve sales, customer satisfaction, and brand image, and the increasing data generation are also forcing enterprises in the retail and eCommerce vertical to adopt cloud microservices. These factors are influencing retailers to evolve with updated technologies, thus driving the adoption of cloud microservices to provide enhanced customer satisfaction. In order to achieve these goals, the retailers need to have scalability to handle the big data workloads and offer on-demand availability of appropriate information. Hence, retailers are keen on adopting cloud-based microservices, as these services offer various benefits, such as reduced time-to-market and seamless delivery of application updates.

Healthcare

Healthcare vertical comprises hospitals, health clinics, medical and dental practices, healthcare equipment and services, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology. The increasing adoption of business applications in this vertical has empowered enterprises by smoothening their business processes and improving the operational efficiencies. The healthcare vertical has witnessed an immense surge in data generation in the recent years. The adoption of cloud microservices is transforming the way healthcare applications are being deployed, and the way information is being collected and distributed. The healthcare vertical is now focused on value creation rather than volume. Government and private healthcare organizations are facing pressure to improve their systems and enhance the population health while reducing costs. cloud microservices are being increasingly adopted by enterprises in this vertical, as they enable the health IT and DevOps teams to quickly and securely deploy applications in a HIPAA-compliant cloud environment and deliver a superior experience to customers.

Media and entertainment

The cloud microservices architecture helps organizations manage large volumes of complex processes efficiently, which enhances the customer experience. Using the cloud microservices platform, media and entertainment companies are developing new and better ways of enhancing their digital supply chain while reducing the OPEX and offering a better customer experience. Moreover, cloud-based microservices help enterprises keep a check on containerized applications, in case there is a surge in the number of users accessing the digital content at any point of time. SMEs and large enterprises, operating in this vertical, are rapidly getting inclined toward adopting cloud microservices methodologies because of the benefits they offer. Companies in this vertical, such as Netflix, BBC, Hulu, and Sony Pictures Entertainment, are using the cloud microservices architecture.

The report covers all the major aspects of the cloud microservices market and provides an in-depth analysis across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market. The APAC region is projected to have great opportunities in this market and would grow at the highest CAGR by 2027, due to digital transformations, proliferation of the microservices architecture and, customer-oriented business.

However, security and compliance may act as the restraining factor for the market. Various vendors are coming up with innovative cloud microservices solutions due to the emerging demand for cloud microservices architecture. The players have formed various inorganic and organic growth strategies to make their focus strong in cloud microservices platform.

All viewpoints in the report are based on iterative validation by engaging influencer, experts of the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Both primary and secondary approach are used and detailed product portfolio / service offering were analysed and have been presented in a separate chapter of competitive landscape along with company profile.

Detailed Insights on Market Concentration Rate:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis of Overall Market

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

MarketDigits MR also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research according to clientele objectives. Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report like North America, Europe or Asia.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Global Cloud Microservices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Cloud Microservices Type and Applications

2.1.3 Cloud Microservices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021-2027)

3 Global Cloud Microservices Market Competition, by Manufacturer

4 Global Cloud Microservices Market Analysis by Regions

5 Region 1, Type, Application and Manufacturers

.

.

.

10 Global Cloud Microservices Market Segment by Type

11 Cloud Microservices Market Segment by Application

12 Cloud Microservices Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

….Continued

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/cloud-microservices-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com