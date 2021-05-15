Cloud ITSM Market 2021 Booming Across the Globe by Leading Players ServiceNow (US), BMC Software (US), Cherwell Software (US), Broadcom (US)

The Cloud ITSM Market research report acts as a strong backbone for the industry with which it can outdo the competition. The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end-user level. This report comprehensively studies consumption or sales of the market, focuses on the top players with respect to sales, price, revenue and market share (volume and value) for each region. Analysis of consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global market by considering the past, present and future state of the industry has been conducted. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2590167

The global Cloud ITSM market size is expected to grow from USD 4.7 billion in 2020 to USD 12.2 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period. COVID-19 has globally changed the dynamics of business operations. Though the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weaknesses in business models across sectors, it has offered several opportunities to cloud ITSM vendors to expand their business across enterprises as the adoption of cloud has increased in lockdown caused due to COVID-19. Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020. They are strategically reconsidering their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) spending. According to one of the primary respondents, companies are showing a keen interest in investing in CAPEX models if they are persistently needed; otherwise, they are opting for Operating Expenditure (OPEX) models. To achieve these strategies and avoid capital spending in these difficult financial times, organizations are moving to public cloud for backup and cloud ITSM.

IT and ITeS vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The IT and ITeS vertical has experienced significant growth in recent years. In their constant struggle to manage the reducing margins, ITeS companies have taken several steps, such as business process and IT outsourcing, infrastructure sharing, and revenue assurance, to reduce their operating costs and increase their revenues. It is important to ensure the effectiveness of the IT services supporting these steps to ensure the effectiveness of these steps. In the ITeS industry, cloud management is done in a complex manner where the prime focus is on the customer’s needs rather than the business. Cloud ITSM solutions are helping organizations’ IT to mature to the level of IT governance aligned with the overall corporate strategy, which would further drive business performance. Hence, it is important to have an effective cloud ITSM framework to satisfy the growing expectations of customers. The increased use of smartphones and tablets across organizations has enabled employees to work remotely.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud ITSM solutions adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud ITSM solutions vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies and IT infrastructure services have led many organizations to adopt cloud ITSM solutions.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with the key people. The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

By Company Type : Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 40%

: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 25%, and Tier III: 40% By Designation : C-Level: 25%, D-Level: 30%, and Others: 45%

: C-Level: 25%, D-Level: 30%, and Others: 45% By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, APAC: 18%, and RoW: 17%

The report profiles the following key vendors:

ServiceNow (US) BMC Software (US) Cherwell Software (US) Broadcom (US) HPE (US) IBM (US) Axios Systems (US) Ivanti (US) Citrix Systems (US) Hornbill (UK) Microsoft (US) EasyVista (US) Micro Focus (UK) Atlassian (Australia) Alemba (UK) SysAid (Israel) Freshworks (US) LogMeIn (US) ManageEngine (US) Efecte (Finland) EZOfficeInventory (US) Mint Service Desk (Poland) Device42 (US) LeanIX (Germany), Aisera (US) ITSM (Australia) Electric (US) InfraSight Labs (Sweden) Symphony SummitAI (US) ITarian (US)

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the cloud ITSM market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud ITSM market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2590167

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction To Covid-19

1.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 1 Covid-19: Global Propagation

Figure 2 Covid-19 Propagation: Select Countries

1.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 3 Revised Gross Domestic Product Forecasts For Select G20 Countries In 2020

1.3.1 Covid-19 Economic Impact—Scenario Assessment

Figure 4 Factors Impacting Global Economy

Figure 5 Scenarios In Terms Of Recovery Of Global Economy

1.4 Objectives Of The Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.5.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.6 Market Scope

1.6.1 Market Segmentation

1.6.2 Regions Covered

1.6.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.7 Currency Considered

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2017–2019

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 6 Cloud Itsm Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup Of Primary Profiles

Figure 7 Breakup Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

Figure 8 Cloud Itsm Market: Top-Down And Bottom-Up Approaches

Figure 9 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 1 (Supply Side): Revenues Of Solutions And Services From Vendors

Figure 10 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 2 (Supply Side): Revenue Generated By Sale Of Cloud Itsm Solution/ Service Offerings In Market

Figure 11 Market Size Estimation Methodology – Approach 2 (Demand Side): Revenue Generated From Verticals

2.4 Market Forecast

Table 2 Factor Analysis

2.5 Research Assumptions

2.6 Limitations Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 12 Cloud Itsm Market: Global Snapshot

Figure 13 Top-Growing Segments In Market

Figure 14 Operations And Performance Management Segment To Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Figure 15 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Larger Market Size During Forecast Period

Figure 16 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Vertical To Hold Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Figure 17 Cloud Itsm Market: Regional Snapshot

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Cloud Itsm Market

Figure 18 Focus On Improving Customer Experience And Simplifying It Operations Workflow To Drive Adoption Of Market

4.2 Market, By Solution, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 19 Service Portfolio Management Segment To Hold Largest Market Share During 2020–2025

4.3 Market, By Organization Size, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 20 Large Enterprises Segment To Hold Larger Market Share During 2020–2025

4.4 Market, By Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2025

Figure 21 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Vertical To Hold Largest Market Share During 2020–2025

4.5 Market: Regional Scenario, 2020–2025

Figure 22 Asia Pacific To Emerge As Best Market For Investments In Next Five Years

5 Market Overview And Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

Figure 23 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Cloud Itsm Market

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Covid-19—A Catalyst To Accelerate Adoption Of Cloud-Based Itsm Solutions And Services

5.1.1.2 Increasing Shift To Cloud-Based Technologies

5.1.1.3 Benefits Of Agile Implementation, Easy Deployment, And Opex Model

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Security And Privacy Concerns For Confidential Data And Business Processes

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Growing Demand Among Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.1.3.2 Widespread Adoption Of Byod Trend And Increasing Mobile Workforce

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack Of Standard Procedures And Integration Concerns With Traditional Architectures

5.2 Covid-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers And Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints And Challenges

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Case Study 1: Streamlining It Processes

5.3.2 Case Study 2: Reducing It Costs With Digital Transformation

5.3.3 Case Study 3: Improving Support Processes Across The Business

5.4 Ecosystem

Figure 24 Ecosystem: Cloud Itsm Market

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.5.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.5.2 Analytics

5.6 Pricing Analysis

Table 3 Pricing Analysis: Cloud Itsm Vendors

5.7 Patent Analysis

Read More……………..