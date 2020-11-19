Cloud Infrastructure In Chemical Market Is Set To Witness A Stable CAGR In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026 | Top Players- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell, Cisco

Global Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. Growth in the analytics market is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell, Cisco, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, , Salesforce.com, Alphabet , NetApp, Intel Corporation, Lenovo., AT&T Intellectual Property., RACKSPACE US, Oracle, Quanta Computer lnc. Foxconn Electronics

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Market Definition: Global Cloud Infrastructure in Chemical Market

Cloud infrastructures are usually used in cloud computing models so that they can support their requirements and are usually accessed through internet or network. Some of the components of the cloud infrastructure are servers, storage, networks etc. These days many businesses are adopting cloud infrastructures because it is a cost effective methods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand among manufacturer for the cost effective computing is driving the market.

Technological advancement and development is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Increasing security concerns is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Hexaware Technologies announced their collaboration with the Microsoft so that they can provide better experience and meet the demand of their customers. The main point of the collaboration is to enhance the use of Microsoft Azure and will try to increase adoption of the cloud worldwide.

In November 2018, OVH announced the launch of their new Digital Launch Pad (DLP). This will provide starts up to install the OVH solution and will provide training and expertise. These will help the business to create new ideas and development using these clouds.

