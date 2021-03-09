Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market 2021 Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, BMC Software Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Atlassian Inc

Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Cloud ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.38% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market are IBM Corporation, BMC Software Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Atlassian Inc., ASG Technologies Group, Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cherwell Software, LLC, Ivanti Inc., Servicenow Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Axios Systems PLC and others.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – ServiceNow formed a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp. to provide ITSM tools to the government. ServiceNow’s scalable solutions are modified to meet central data reporting mandates and adhere to FedRAMP High-security controls. Its automated workflow capabilities enable the DoD to seamlessly move data, including controlled unclassified and personally identifiable information, to the cloud.

– March 2020 – BMC announced that Shared Services Canada (SSC) had selected the company’s Remedy ITSM solution to increase the pace of the Government of Canada’s adoption of standardized enterprise ITSM processes. Moreover, as the Government of Canada continues to move ahead with its cloud-first direction, SSC could take advantage of these ITSM capabilities as-a-service while transitioning to the BMC Helix ITSM offering in the future.

Key Market Trends:

IT and Telecom is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Modernizing cloud-based IT service management for the IT & telecom sector is an evolved approach. Thus, consolidating the way data is captured, analyzed, and shared across the enterprises, while providing an improved experience for both internal IT employees and external constituents. The small-sized IT organizations could quickly adopt cloud ITSM as it doesn’t have the time or resources to support an extended implementation project to install an ITSM system. Cloud-based options could be within a few hours or days instead of the weeks or months required for most on-premise solutions.

– Moreover, IT companies are focusing on adopting ITSM, with the increasing demand across the cloud-based models. With this growing adoption of cloud-based ecosystems, companies have expanded their partnership through new offerings across the cloud platform. Cloud-based ITSM solutions are designed to support IT and Telecom organizations of various sizes and to support organizations changing sizes. Shared infrastructure, security, provisioning models, usage-based billing, and standard APIs to integrate with other systems enable the ITSM system to grow with the company.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

