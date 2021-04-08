Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025

Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is a comprehensive report on the global market provides in-depth insight into the industry covering all the important parameters and analyzes that provide qualitative insight into the factors that affect Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market growth. Includes all regions and countries in the world that show regional development status including market size.

The Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) market was valued at 12500 Billion US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

IAM is a security solution that ensures the accessibility of resources to authorized individuals in a multi-technology environment. IAM solutions provide secure identity-based access to on-premises and cloud-based systems, applications, and information from any location. These solutions help enterprises secure application systems by permitting employee access with a single sign-on (SSO) password.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market: CA Technologies, Intel Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Ping Identity Corporation, Dell Inc, Okta, EMC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and others.

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market on the basis of Types are:

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

On the basis of Application , the Global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is segmented into:

User Provisioning

Access Management

Multi-Factor Authentication

Single Sign-on

Directory Services

Password Management

Regional Analysis For Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Reasons for buying this report:

It offers an analysis of changing competitive scenario. For making informed decisions in the businesses, it offers analytical data with strategic planning methodologies. It offers seven-year assessment of Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market. It helps in understanding the major key product segments. Researchers throw light on the dynamics of the market such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It offers regional analysis of Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market along with business profiles of several stakeholders. It offers massive data about trending factors that will influence the progress of the Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market.

