Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2021 Growth and Strategic Assessment-NEC Corporation, Fujistu Ltd, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA Corporation

Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2021-2026 is a comprehensive report which provides a detailed overview of the major driver, opportunities, challenges, current market trends and strategies impacting the Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market in conjunction with calculation and forecast of size, share, and growth rate analysis. Combining the analysis capabilities and knowledge integration with the relevant findings, the report has foretold the robust future growth of the Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market all told its geographical and merchandise segments.

The Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) Market was valued at USD 4.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.68% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The Global Cloud High Performance Computing (HPC) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc., NEC Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Sugon Information Industry Co. Ltd, Fujistu Ltd, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Cray Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA Corporation among others.

Key Developments:

– April 2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise partnered with three UK universities to supply ARM-powered HPC Systems. HPEs deployments are expected to be used to explore the potential of ARM-based HPC for academic and industrial applications.

Scope of the Report:

The emergence of big data and complex applications, such as ultra-high definition workflows, electronic design automatic simulations, etc., across various industries, is driving growth in the market.

– Moreover, the incorporation of machine learning is increasing for achieving a brand advantage, especially in public-centric services, with every major player investing in this technology. This is supported by cloud high-performance computing, which helps in database management at reduced cost and higher speed.

– There has been an increase in the deployment of autonomous vehicles across many industries, including aerospace, healthcare, automotive, and e-commerce. From factories to distribution centers, vehicles are useful for any business. Thus, to run the process smoothly, several software programs run simultaneously. This is where high performance computing (HPC) becomes extremely important.

Key Market Trends:

Defense Offers Potential Opportunities

– There is a lot of activity in key mil-aero areas, including satellite image processing, signal and intelligence processing, and video analytics. For example, a wealth of image and video data is being collected via., satellite, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and other devices. In this scenario, cloud high performance computing enables the military to identify security threats or targets of interest at a much faster rate with more accuracy.

– Moreover, (HPC) is well suited and steadily being adopted, for myriad defense and aerospace applications. HPC currently is playing a role in training and simulation; onboard systems for navigation, defense, and attack; and command, control, communications, intelligence, computers, and surveillance. Weapons systems are increasingly complex and require lots of interaction with sensors as well as a human in the loop.

– The United States is the superpower among the nations and even the Department of Defense is looking to refresh its high-performance computing capabilities in a new USD 240 million contract, in July 2018. Therefore, increasing defense spending will enable the adoption of cloud HPC technologies.

