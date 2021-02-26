Cloud Gaming Market Research Technology Outlook 2021-2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Cloud Gaming market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Cloud Gaming market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Cloud Gaming investments from 2021 to 2026.

Sony, Cyber Cloud, GameFly (PlayCast), Ubitus, PlayGiga, Nvidia, Utomik (Kalydo), Crytek GmbH, 51ias.com (Gloud), PlayKey, Tencent Cloud, LeCloud, Ksyun (Kingsoft), Yunlian Technology, Alibaba Cloud, BlacknutSAS, Baidu, Liquidsky

According to this study, over the next five years, the Cloud Gaming market will register a 43.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 381.5 million by 2025, from $ 90 million in 2019.

Since the rapid growth of cloud computing, data collection and information sharing are led to a higher level and are replacing traditional computation. Several technologies using the cloud in all areas are developing to adapt to the revolution of information technology and one of them is cloud gaming.

In cloud gaming implementation, the client-server structure is used to create communication between the front end and back end. User inputs are collected and delivered to the cloud by UDP link and then the data center starts analyzing incoming inputs and gives responses that can be either a file stream or a video stream. In the next step, TCP connection receives packets and allocates them to each client. During the communication, required data is encoded into streams and decoded into frames in TCP connection so that video is shown to clients.

While the rapid growth of cloud gaming, challenges especially security risk, latency and bandwidth as well as packet loss are gradually arisen to impede technology developments. Benefits and impacts follow the appearance of cloud gaming and change the way players experience games traditionally. No heavy deployment on hardware or further downloading or updating is required and therefore less production such as disc will be made by vendors.

Because gamers might expect higher standard experience is met, quality of experience (QoS) is proposed to deal with explosively increased requirements to enhance the performance of gaming. Two research covered on different topics is given to analyze the factors that influence the QoS.

This report segments the global Cloud Gaming Market based on Types are:

Video Streaming

File Streaming

Based on Application, the Global Cloud Gaming Market is Segmented into:

PC

Connected TV

Tablet

Smartphone

Regions are covered By Cloud Gaming Market Report 2021 to 2026.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

The Total Addressable Market (TAM) For estimating the market size two approaches are used: Bottom-up and Top-down approach. In the Bottom-up approach, the consumption of in the various segments is taken into account. The regional, segment-wise, and end-user uptake/consumption is taken into account for this approach. This is then totaled to arrive at the TAM for this approach. In the Top-down approach, the company-wise production in terms of both value and volume is taken into account and totaled for arriving at the TAM. This data is then bifurcated based on the consumption in the various market segments.

