Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

The Cloud Endpoint Protection market is expected to grow from USD 962 Million in 2018 to USD 1,962 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. Increasing number of end-point devices, such as, laptops, Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, smartphones, and other smart technologies, increasing demand for cost-effective alternatives for on-premises deployment type, rise in security threats and cyber-attacks on end-user devices, increasing demand for digital traffic and high growth of for IT infrastructure security in the media and entertainment vertical are some of the driving factors of the market.

The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Cloud Endpoint Protection business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Cloud Endpoint Protection market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

A brief outlook of the key companies in the Cloud Endpoint Protection market, focusing on companies such as

CrowdStrike (US), Trend Micro (Japan), ESET (Slovakia), Avast (Czech Republic), Palo Alto Networks (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cisco Systems (US), Panda Security (Spain), SentinelOne (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Commvault (US), Carbon Black (US), FireEye (US), CoSoSys (Romania), VIPRE Security (US), K7 Computing (India), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Symantec (US), Comodo (US), Endgame (US), Webroot (US), and Malwarebytes (US).

These particulars additionally consist of a basic summary of the corporations, company profile, and the product portfolio of the company in focus.

The report analyses the gathered information relating to the profits accrued, sales, gross margins, price patterns, revenue and updates on the activities of the company.

Market Scope:

This report on the Cloud Endpoint Protection market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Cloud Endpoint Protection market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period. The opportunities for growth and expansion that are prominent in the sector as well as the geographical coverage of the industry have also been investigated by the report.

Most important types of Cloud Endpoint Protection products covered in this report are:



Services Training and Consulting Maintenance and Support Managed Services Solutions



Antivirus

Anti-spyware

Firewall

Endpoint Device Control

Anti-phishing

Endpoint Application Control

Others (intrusion protection and data loss prevention)

Most widely used downstream fields of Cloud Endpoint Protection market covered in this report are:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Others (travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)

Geographical Scenario:

In this section of the report, Cloud Endpoint Protection market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Cloud Endpoint Protection market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.

The global Cloud Endpoint Protection market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Why Choose Reports and Data?

Regional demand estimation and forecast Pre-commodity pricing volatility Technological updates analysis Location Quotients Analysis Raw Material Sourcing Strategy Competitive Analysis Product Mix Matrix Vendor Management Cost Benefit Analysis Supply chain optimization analysis Patent Analysis Carbon Footprint Analysis R & D Analysis Mergers and Acquisitions

