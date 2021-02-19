Cloud Endpoint Protection Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Microsoft Corporation, SentinelOne Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Vmware, Inc.

The Cloud Endpoint Protection Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Cloud End-point Protection Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period from 2021 – 2026.

Cloud Endpoint Protection market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Bitdefender LLC, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, SentinelOne Inc., Kaspersky Lab Inc., Sophos Group PLC, Vmware, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Inc., Fortinet Inc., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Corrata announced its availability of the first mobile endpoint integration with Microsoft Cloud App Security (MCAS). The integration extends endpoint-based cloud app discovery and full control to iOS and Android devices. Organizations of any size can utilize the traffic information collected by Corrata to control Shadow IT on Android and iOS devices. This integration complements Microsoft Cloud App Security’s existing discovery and control capabilities for Windows endpoints.

– March 2020 – Pax8 announced a new partnership with Bitdefender to deliver Bitdefender Cloud Security for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), including advanced prevention, detection, and automatic response layers to partners across North America. In addition to Bitdefender Cloud Security for MSPs, Pax8 partners can access and sell the company’s single-agent solution with add-on products through their GravityZone MSP security platform, including Endpoint Detection Response.

Key Market Trends:

Healthcare Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Healthcare has been positively impacted by digitization and has evolved over the past two decades to emerge as a digitized sector. Healthcare records have been stored digitally and contain private and confidential data. The healthcare sector continues to adopt various new technologies, such as home/remote monitoring equipment embedded with IoT, IoT-enabled hygiene monitoring devices, etc., to offer life-critical services and treatments. Such access must remain secure and allow for sharing among trusted partners. Despite being the highly targeted industry with the highest average cost of the breach at USD 6.45 million yearly, healthcare organizations lag in the adoption and implementation of cybersecurity approaches to safeguard their solutions.

Asia Pacific to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is one of the major regions on its way to becoming the manufacturing hub. It, therefore, is undergoing digital transformation owing to the population ages and rising labor costs with countries like Indian and China being at the forefront. According to the China Investment Corporation (CIC) estimates, the IIoT in China is expected to reach CNY 150 billion by 2020. ?According to the Cisco VNI report, by 2022, the region is expected to have 2.6 billion Internet users (62% of the population), up from 1.7 billion (41% of the population) in the year 2017 along with 13.1 billion networked devices/connections by 2022, up from 8.6 billion in 2017.

– The rise in digitization across Asia, for example, in the BFSI sector, is expected to drive such solutions over the forecast period. For instance, According to RBI, The share of electronic transactions in the total volume of retail payments increased to 95.4 percent in 2018-19, up from 92.6 percent in the previous year. To cope with this sudden colossal change, the banks are looking forward to adopting solutions like endpoint security solutions that help them grant their users uninterrupted services.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

