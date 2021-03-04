Cloud Discovery Market 2021 Precise Outlook – ServiceNow Inc., BMC Software Inc., McAfee LLC, CipherCloud Inc., AlienVault Inc.

Global Cloud Discovery Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Cloud Discovery Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Cloud Discovery.

Cloud Discovery Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Owing to features of cloud discovery such as data sharing through file feeds, high-quality web services, and single sign-on connection across the network is fueling the adoption of cloud computing technology among various industry sectors

– Further, increasing implementation of the multi-cloud environment which facilitates managed cloud services such as, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for the operation of enterprise cloud services are expected to strengthening the growth of cloud discovery market during the forecast period.

– Integration of multi-cloud and big data technology among various cloud-based organizations is expected to proliferate the growth of the market, owing to features offered by cloud discovery such as, automated monitoring that utilizes advanced hybrid and multi-cloud discovery to monitor cloud-based workloads via cloud provider APIs and displays a single hybrid view of resource interdependencies.

Top Leading Companies of Global Cloud Discovery Market are ServiceNow Inc., BMC Software Inc., McAfee LLC, CipherCloud Inc., AlienVault Inc. (AT&T Communications LLC.), Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corp., vArmour Networks Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2019 – CipherCloud announced the new email security capabilities in its CipherCloud Zero Trust CASB+ platform, combining zero trust threat prevention with industry-leading data protection technologies. The CipherCloud platform provides innovative adaptive control enforcing zero trust cloud security with continuous risk assessment; zero-day threat protection and real-time blocking; and machine learning that detects compromised credentials and anomalous behaviors across cloud applications.

– June 2019 – McAfee released a special edition of its Cloud and Risk Adoption Report, focused on the business impact of cloud services and how organizations around the world are addressing security gaps to accelerate their businesses with the cloud, since with the increasing amount of sensitive data stored in the cloud, organizations are also finding challenges in managing their risk, which holds back many organizations from realizing their full potential.

Key Market Trends

IT & Telecommunication Sector to Grow at a Significant Rate



– The concept of the unified, outsourced solution is alluring for modern IT admins since the alternative is a mess of partial add-on solutions with an aging on-premise IT infrastructure. Also, with the penetration of cloud services rising day-by-day across the IT industry, the databases and servers are now being shifted to the cloud. Also, growth in cloud spending is expected to drive the solution from the cloud discovery market.

– Prominent telecom organizations have also begun to transform themselves into technology providers by creating mobile applications for the use of VoIP calls and storing data on cloud platforms.

– In addition to this, growth in security spending in IT organizations along with the combined mobility and cloud computing is expected to create new frontiers of risks for operators, thereby driving the adoption of a highly secure and robust cloud discovery platform.

North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share



– Due to the presence of a large number of vendors offering cloud discovery solutions and services across the region, it is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

– Enterprises are investing heavily in cloud computing technologies to gain a competitive edge over the competitors and improve their overall business operations. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud discovery across the region can be attributed to the widespread presence of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) that are implementing low-cost cloud-based technologies to achieve in-depth visibility and control over their cloud applications and IT infrastructure.

Highlights of the Cloud Discovery Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Cloud Discovery Market

– Changing the Cloud Discovery market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Cloud Discovery market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Cloud Discovery Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Cloud Discovery Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Cloud Discovery industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

