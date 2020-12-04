Cloud Database and DBaaS Market 2020-2027 Increasing Need For Self-Driving Cloud Database Drives The Growth | Google, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, SAP

The Cloud Database and DBaaS market is expected to grow worth of USD +25 Billion and at a CAGR of 16% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Research Insights has released the most up-to-date and informative analytical data on the global Cloud Database and DBaaS market. This comprehensive study is a trending report on the global market covering different business aspects such as latest technological advancements, global trends, holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape, regional outlook, sales approaches, and some standard operating procedures.

A continuous rise in data generation volume across verticals drives the development of the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market. Growth in the production of database workload and growth of NoSQL databases are projected to provide growth opportunities for vendors in the Cloud Database and DBaaS Market.

Top Key Players:

Google, Microsoft, AWS, IBM, Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, SAP, MongoDB, EnterpriseDB, Redis Labs, Tencent, Rackspace, Teradata, CenturyLink, Neo4j, DataStax, TigerGraph, MariaDB, RDX, and MemSQL

The consumer goods and retail vertical needs to manage and process a large number of invoices; hence, this vertical is rapidly adopting cloud database and DBaaS to support business continuity and enhance the level of competitiveness. The cloud database and DBaaS solution helps retail and eCommerce companies improve the process efficiency to enhance customer engagement, while reducing operational costs.

Emerging regions such as North America, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Europe have been studied by considering different business sectors. Additionally, it offers some significant strategies for boosting the performance of the companies. Market dynamics have been elaborated to get an in-depth idea about changing factors along with their impact on the market. In addition to this, it offers some significant factors which are restraining the market’s growth.

